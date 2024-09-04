Geneva –The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the theme for the 2024 World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) is “Embracing Innovation and Technology for Safe and Efficient Operations.” WSOC will take place from 1-3 October 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco, hosted by Royal Air Maroc.

This year’s event takes place against a backdrop of growing operational challenges, regional conflicts, cyber security threats, and extreme weather events, among others.

“Airlines face common challenges with an operating environment that is growing more complex. At the same time, technological advances, including AI, are offering ever greater potential in support of safe and efficient operations. WSOC 2024 is the forum for industry leaders and experts to share knowledge and experience to make the industry even more resilient and robust in the face of emerging challenges,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

"Safety is aviation’s highest priority and the cornerstone of every airline’s operation. For Royal Air Maroc, hosting WSOC is an opportunity to contribute to strengthening the industry’s performance while redoubling our own efforts. This is in particularly sharp focus at Royal Air Maroc as we embark on a major expansion to become a 200-aircraft airline by 2037. This growth will bring economic and social benefits across Morocco and Africa and contribute to the region’s preparations for the 2030 FIFA Football World Cup," said Abdelhamid ADDOU, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Royal Air Maroc, who will give a keynote speech at the event and participate in the opening plenary panel.

Speakers & Sessions

Willie Walsh, and Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President Operations, Safety and Security will be speaking at the event along with:

Mesfin Tasew Bekele, CEO, Ethiopian Airlines

Marc Parent, CEO, CAE

Michele Merkle, Director, ICAO Air Navigation Bureau

Yannick Malinge, Senior Vice President, Head of Aviation Safety, Airbus

Lacey Pittman, Vice President, Safety Management System, The Boeing Company

Jennifer Homendy, NTSB Chair

Elmarie Marais, Chief Executive Officer, GoCrisis

Four session tracks will address Safety, Cabin Operations, Flight Operations and Crisis Management.

Among topics to be covered include:

Risk-Based IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)

Safety Leadership and the IATA Safety Leadership Charter

Runway Safety

AI to improve use of data and resilience

Accident Investigations

Cabin Safety

Passenger Safety Communications

Digitalization and Aircraft Maintenance

Crisis Management and Family Assistance Planning

Geopolitical Risks: Cybersecurity Impact

Regional aircraft operations

Workshops

The WSOC program will be complemented by a series of workshops, including:

ATM Performance Workshop focusing on enhancing operational efficiency in Air Traffic Management (ATM) as a key contributor to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, offering short-term efficiency improvements.

focusing on enhancing operational efficiency in Air Traffic Management (ATM) as a key contributor to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, offering short-term efficiency improvements. How Just Should Your ‘Just Culture’ Be? workshop examining the true value of a Just Culture beyond regulatory compliance, focusing on its role in generating valuable data for risk management, reducing losses, and fostering a motivated workforce.

workshop examining the true value of a Just Culture beyond regulatory compliance, focusing on its role in generating valuable data for risk management, reducing losses, and fostering a motivated workforce. The Power of Connecting the Dots across Airline Safety and Operations - Agility, Efficiency, and Peak Performance workshop will emphasize the significant value of integrating operations and safety to enhance overall performance and safety outcomes.

workshop will emphasize the significant value of integrating operations and safety to enhance overall performance and safety outcomes. Turbulence Aware Workshop will explore how IATA’s Turbulence Aware program is revolutionizing airline turbulence management and fuel efficiency by utilizing real-time, aircraft-generated EDR data to accurately display the location and intensity of turbulence.

