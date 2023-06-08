Abu Dhabi, UAE: Following the conclusion of the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, registration has been opened for participation in the 33rd edition, which will be held in May of next year.

There has been an increasing demand to secure available stands of different sizes to ensure presence at the next fair, reflecting the fair’s position as a major cultural moment which has become an important annual platform and meeting hub for publishers in the region and around the world.

Current registration numbers show that 322 stands (excluding government stands) have already been reserved – translating to approximately 64% of the available booths. There has also been a noticeable increase in interest from local exhibitors and publishers, with UAE-based participants accounting for the majority of registrations for the 2024 fair, at 44%.

Entities from various countries have also expressed their interest by reserving available stands: 10% from Egypt, 7% each from the Republic of Türkiye and Lebanon, 6% from Syria, and 5% from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The highest demand was recorded for medium-sized stands ranging between 16 and 36 square metres, accounting for 50% of the total stands that received booking requests. Stands with sizes ranging between 9 and 15 square metres witnessed a demand of 38%, while 12% showed interest in larger stands exceeding 36 square metres.

In addition to the continued success achieved by the fair, the recent exemption from rental and participation fees for the third consecutive year makes participation attractive prospect. This initiative aims at supporting local, Arab, and international publishers and aligns with the ALC’s strategy to support and promote the development of the publishing sector and advance Arabic as a language of culture, knowledge, and creativity.

Anticipation for the next event follows on from the success of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023, which took place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 22-28 May and was the largest yet in terms of space, number of participants, and number of venues. It witnessed the participation of more than 800 guests and speakers and over 1,300 exhibitors and publishers from 85+ countries worldwide, showcasing more than 500,000 titles in various languages.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.