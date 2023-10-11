Dubai - Informa Connect is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated 21st edition of the HR Summit and Expo (HRSE), affirming its status as the Middle East's most extensive and enduring HR event. In 2023, HRSE is poised to deliver its most comprehensive and engaging experience to date, spanning an exhilarating five-day schedule with one masterclass, two conference and exhibition days, one awards ceremony and two days of dedicated certified workshops on key HR themes focused on the future of work from October 23 to 27.

With a remarkable 20-year legacy, HRSE has consistently stood out as a beacon of inspiration, innovation and motivation for HR professionals. This year, the series kicks off with an exclusive Masterclass by Dave Ulrich on October 23 at Park Hyatt, Dubai. Dave Ulrich, an influential figure in Human Resources and management, commands immense respect in the business world. He boasts accolades such as being recognised as the top management guru by Business Week, ranked as one of Forbes' top-five coaches. His induction into the Thinkers50 Hall of Fame further cements his status as one of the foremost global business thinkers.

Dave Ulrich's forthcoming masterclass on talent management is an event not to be missed, promising to shed light on the critical importance of talent in the corporate realm. This session will unveil emerging trends in talent management, provide data-driven insights through the Organisation Guidance System, and equip attendees with practical strategies to gain a talent advantage within their organisations. Dave Ulrich's wealth of experience and accolades make his insights indispensable for those striving to excel in the ever-evolving business landscape. As Dave said, "The global HR landscape is evolving rapidly due to factors like the pandemic and new technologies. In the Middle East, particularly in the UAE and KSA, the industry is dynamic due to economic growth and high demand for talent. HRSE is a pivotal event for learning, networking, and collaborating in response to these changes.”

From October 24 to 25, the HR Summit & Expo will unfold at Halls 3 and 4 in the Dubai World Trade Centre. HRSE brings together industry leaders to share practical insights through various formats covering topics ranging from the future of work, employee engagement, talent strategies, DEI, total rewards, and so much more. Moreover, the event boasts an extensive exhibition floor, showing global HR services and solutions from Zurich International Life Ltd. and Wharton as Headline Sponsors, Akrivia HCM as both Gold Sponsor and Coffee Sponsor, PeopleStrong/Vantage Circle as the Platinum Sponsor along with sponsorship for the Future Workplace Awards Gala Dinner and Drinks, Other Platinum Sponsors include Cigna Healthcare, Hayah Insurance, XpertLearning/Cornerstone and Knowledge Consulting Group. The Gold Sponsors are Darwin Box and Bupa Global/Sukoon.

Visitors will get free access to the four seminar rooms, including one dedicated to innovation and technology (the HR Tech room) HRSE offers a holistic experience, encompassing networking opportunities, valuable learning experiences, and an exploration of the latest HR and well-being trends.

HRSE attendees will have the privilege of witnessing luminaries like Lynda Gratton, a distinguished Professor and Organisational Theorist at the London Business School, renowned globally as a leading authority on the future of work. On the second day, Lucy Adams, former HR Director at the BBC, will share her experiences in managing significant change in complex organisations, addressing quick decision-making, moral considerations, and redefining leadership in an uncertain world. Lucy will also provide insights into managing public scrutiny and organisational challenges from her five-year tenure, offering fresh perspectives on leadership and employee engagement. Another unmissable talk is by Dr. Adam Hickman, Ph.D., Vice President of Learning, Organisational Development, and Cast Member Development at The Walt Disney Company, a renowned expert in leadership, HR, and organisational development. Dr. Hickman's session promises valuable leadership insights on October 25.

The Future Workplace Awards, a premier recognition platform in the Middle East, will be held on October 24 at Park Hyatt, Dubai. These awards celebrate innovation in HR practices and initiatives, acknowledging outstanding contributions by individuals, teams, departments, and organisations that have shaped the regional HR landscape. The mission of these awards is to promote best practices that elevate employee experiences, drive business growth, and advance the industry.

Following the awards ceremony, the certified workshops are scheduled for October 26 and 27 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel. These include:

Total Rewards Design Thinking for Exceptional Employee Experiences - Presented by Dr. Todd Brodie, a faculty member at WorldatWork MENA.

Aligning Learning and Talent Development Strategy to Business Objectives - Presented by Niamh Briody-Jordan, an expert associated with the Association for Talent Development (ATD).

Reskilling and Upskilling the Workforce - Presented by Dr. Pam Jackson, PhD, CEO & Founder of Driven Performance Consulting FZE.

Generative AI X HR - Presented by Frederik Haentjens, CEO Get Design Thinking.

Total Rewards in a Remote Work Era: Adapting Compensation and Benefits for the Hybrid Workforce - Presented by Dr. Todd Brodie, a faculty member at WorldatWork MENA.

Fundamentals of Training & Facilitation Certificate - Presented by Seema Nagrath Menon, MD, and Founder of CALM Worldwide, who is an ATD Master Trainer.

Career Capital Theory - Presented by Shad Rogers, Founder of Clairmont Development, delves into this subject.

Don't miss the opportunity to secure your in-person pass for this remarkable - five day learning, insights, and networking experience. The Premium Delegate Access pass allows you to attend the live - two day summit in Dubai, access the exhibition, engage in face-to-face networking over lunch, coffee breaks, and in-person meetings. Choose from various pass types, including Platinum for the full five day package, Gold for flexible options, Silver for tailored access, Bronze for a comprehensive two day experience, or an Awards Pass for exclusive access to HRSE Exhibition, Hives (Seminars), and Awards. As a bonus, you'll receive a one-year free subscription to Streamly, the new video content platform, offering access to HRSE content and recordings from HR community events. Group discounts are available.

For booking assistance, please visit http://www.hrsummitexpo.com/ or call/WhatsApp +971 55 176 0524 or email hrsummitsales@informa.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

CONTACT:

Tricia Jimenea

Email: tricia@comcomea.com

Emad Kazem

Email: emad@comcomea.com

Nabisa Nasreen

Email: nabisa@comcomea.com

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a division of Informa plc, a global business that is listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 100. Informa plc. has a network of trusted brands in specialist markets across more than 30 countries with 11,000+ colleagues. Informa Connect is a live events and digital platform specialist connecting individuals and professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Our purpose is to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of powerful brands, we work with businesses and professionals in specialist markets, providing the connections, intelligence and opportunities that help customers grow, do business, make breakthroughs and take better informed decisions. Operating major branded events in Finance, Biotech & Pharma and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.