Al Jarwan: We are leveraging the North Star Dubai platform at GITEX Global 2022 to showcase Dubai’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and attract digital companies to the emirate.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, recently hosted several thought-provoking panel discussions on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022, which were joined by technology industry leaders who identified the top competitive advantages that enabled them to build successful digital startups in Dubai.

The panel sessions were organised as part of the Chamber’s role as a strategic partner for North Star Dubai, the world’s leading tech and startup event and one of the main highlights of GITEX Global 2022. The discussions were joined by startups, investors and tech industry players from the UAE and around the world.

The session provided an ideal opportunity for visiting startups and investors to learn about Dubai’s fast-growing and dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, as well as practical advice from industry experts on how to navigate the market and capitalise on competitive advantages offered by the emirate to build a successful digital business in Dubai and access growth opportunities.

Enhancing competitiveness of digital businesses

Khalid Al Jarwan, Executive Director of Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, elaborated on the Chamber’s commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of digital startups, ensuring a business environment conducive to innovation and business growth for their growth and development to ensure the smoothness of their operations and activities, pointing to the crucial role of digital companies in driving the emirate’s sustainable economic growth.

He noted that the Chamber is leveraging the North Star Dubai platform at GITEX Global 2022 to showcase Dubai’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and attract digital companies to the emirate. He added that it would expand on these efforts when it hosts Expand North Star in May 2023, which will bring together unicorns and investors from the UAE and around the world and position Dubai as one of the Silicon Valleys of the world.

Prioritising the customer experience

One of the sessions was joined by Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, who highlighted a number of recommendations and tips that contributed to enhancing the success story of Souq.com prior to its acquisition by Amazon.

Mouchawar stressed the importance of facilitating a seamless customer experience that adds value and transcends different cultures, in addition to the interest in facilitating the electronic payment process despite the prevalence of a cash payment culture in most countries in the region.

He noted that Amazon prioritised fulfilling promises to customers upon its entry into the market as it invested a great deal to improve the customer experience. He encouraged young startups in Dubai to focus its business models around the needs of the customer with the aim of ensuring the best experience possible.

Capitalising on growth opportunities

Another second session examined the business environment and ecosystem in Dubai that stimulates the growth of digital startups. Joining the discussion was Fadi Amoudi, Founder and CEO of IQ Robotics and Fulfillment, a technology systems company; Rabea Ataya, Founder and CEO of Bayt.com, the largest job site in the Middle East, and Arjun Mohan, Founder of and CEO of Tenderd.

For his part, Amoudi stressed that Dubai, due to the diversity in the cultures of its residents, is among the most suitable cities for establishing businesses and expanding to regional and global markets, considering that the emirate provides a sophisticated digital infrastructure that has contributed greatly to maintaining the continuity and sustainability of companies.

Amoudi stressed the need for digital startups to maintain competencies and not to neglect them even during a period of crisis, pointing to the constant need to develop operations, enhance security and safety at work, and preserve customers by providing high-quality products and services.

Ataya pointed out that the booming job market in Dubai is a reflection of the prosperity of business in it and noted that the ability of entrepreneurs lies to anticipate market needs and demand is extremely crucial for building any digital business that can enjoy long-term success.

For his part, Mohan explained the importance for entrepreneurs to develop skill sets that can support the development of innovative business solutions. He noted that digital startups can take advantage of huge business opportunities emerging in the technology and logistics sectors.

