Dubai AI Campus, the largest dedicated cluster of AI companies in the region at the DIFC Innovation Hub, and Google Cloud, today announced a collaboration agreement aimed at fostering the growth of the startup ecosystem within the Dubai AI Campus.

The collaboration seeks to leverage Google Cloud’s expertise and resources to empower startups in the region and accelerate their expansion.

The Dubai AI Campus is a dedicated ecosystem for AI and Web3 innovation providing state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure at the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre. The Campus includes R&D facilities, accelerator programmes and collaborative workspaces, to attract, build and scale startups in the region.

Under this collaboration, Google Cloud will offer mentorship opportunities for selected startups within the Dubai AI Campus, and work with the Campus on programmes such as Google Cloud’s Gen AI Startup School. Furthermore, Google for Startups Cloud Programme will also give early-stage startups in the Dubai AI Campus ecosystem access to numerous Google resources designed for early-stage startup founders to help unlock the potential of Google Cloud, including its latest innovations in AI.

Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of the DIFC Innovation Hub, said, “We are pleased to join forces with Google Cloud to create an optimal ecosystem equipped with resources to enable startups to drive innovation in AI. This partnership is a strategic step in harnessing the potential of emerging technologies. We are confident this collaborative agreement will strengthen the Dubai AI Campus as a favourable destination for startups across the world to scale their AI capabilities. Furthermore, it will solidify Dubai’s position as a hub for technology-focused companies and attract more world class talent and diversified investors to the region.”

Ziad Jammal, Country Manager for Google Cloud in the UAE, stated, “We are thrilled to be working with Dubai AI Campus to empower the vibrant startup ecosystem in Dubai. This is another step towards supporting Dubai’s forward-looking economic agenda D33that aims to make Dubai the fastest, safest and most connected city in the world.”

He added, “Today, half of all funded generative AI startups are Google Cloud customers, including 70 percent of generative AI ‘unicorns’. Google Cloud can provide the infrastructure that startups actually need through our combination of security, scalability, and AI services. This collaboration reaffirms our deep commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. By providing startups with access to Google Cloud’s cutting-edge technology, mentorship, and resources, we aim to accelerate their growth and enable them to make a lasting impact on the global stage. We believe that AI has the potential to transform industries and solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges, and we’re excited to work with Dubai AI Campus to unlock that potential in Dubai.”