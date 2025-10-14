Dubai’s growing status as a global technology hub is attracting Indian innovators seeking international expansion opportunities.

Dubai International Chamber representative office in Bangalore offers integrated services to Indian digital companies wishing to expand into Dubai

Dubai, UAE – Expand North Star 2025, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, is witnessing strong participation from Indian startups, with around 300 companies taking part this year. The significant turnout highlights Dubai’s growing appeal as a global hub for innovation and a key gateway for international expansion, while also underlining the emirate’s vast growth opportunities for technology companies from around the world.

Indian entrepreneurs participating in the event affirmed that Expand North Star 2025 offers startups across diverse sectors – including artificial intelligence, climate tech, and retail technology – vital opportunities to connect with global investors, build strategic partnerships, and showcase their innovations to an international audience. Participants emphasised the exhibition’s strategic importance as a dynamic gateway for companies seeking to expand their operations and enter new markets.

Indian companies can benefit from the opportunities in Dubai’s digital sector through the services of the Dubai International Chamber representative office in Bangalore; India’s tech hub; which offers integrated services to Indian digital companies wishing to expand in the emirate.

Global visibility

Premkumar Jagadeesan, Founder and CEO of Episyche Technologies, a B2B AI agent platform, noted the strategic advantage of the event’s location. He stated: “Dubai is a bridge across the European and Asian regions. So, exhibitors from various regions, even visitors from various regions, come to Expand North Star. When we present our platform here, we gain global visibility. We take our brand globally.” Episyche Technologies aims to form new partnerships and acquire more clients through its participation.

Market opportunities

Bob Mathew Pulickan, Vice President of Fluxgen Sustainable Technologies, an AI and IoT-based water intelligence platform, returned to the event for a second time, citing the unique market opportunities in the region. “The UAE, for us, is a major market because here the water is coming from a desalination plant,” he explained, noting the high value of water conservation. “We have been working in Dubai for the last one year. The government is incredibly supportive of startups, and they are looking at climate tech as an emerging industry.”

A hub for business expansion

Amana Muhammed, Chief Operating Officer of Ruminuz Digital, which is building Ybes, a retail growth engine, sees Dubai as the ideal launchpad for global growth. As a women-led startup from Kerala with success in the Indian and Ethiopian markets, her goal is to take their retention-focused platform worldwide. “One thing is that with Dubai, you see a lot of exposure. There are different types of people you get to meet,” she said. “We are planning to expand, and I think Dubai is one of the best hubs for it.”

As a leading global event for start-ups and investors, Expand North Star provides a dynamic platform for showcasing innovation and fostering collaboration within the tech ecosystem. Expand North Star forms a key pillar of the chamber's strategy to establish Dubai as a leading global hub for innovation and technology, playing a vital role in driving economic growth in the emirate and beyond.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the event takes place at Dubai Harbour from 12-15 October 2025. For more information, visit www.expandnorthstar.com

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

