Young ADIPEC inspires youth to pursue energy careers through hands-on experiences and direct connections with industry leaders

The Youth Talks hosted interactive sessions on career pathways, future leadership and professional development

As part of ADIPEC’s drive to inspire tomorrow’s changemakers and amplify youth voices, the Methane Abatement Challenge announced the winning teams for 2024

Abu Dhabi – ADIPEC 2024 has witnessed an increased participation of young voices around the world, bridging the generational gap to accelerate progress in the global energy transition.

Young attendees have brought fresh perspectives to discussions on the future of energy, underscoring ADIPEC’s mission to foster a secure, equitable, and sustainable energy future shaped by voices from across the globe.

The ADIPEC Youth Council, now in its second year, gave university students the chance to join in cross-generational conversations with industry leaders on critical energy issues. Students from institutions like Abu Dhabi Polytechnic (UAE), University of Dar A Salaam (Tanzania), Federal University of Technology Minna (Nigeria), University of Sharjah (UAE), and Abu Dhabi University (UAE) shared their aspirations and innovative ideas for transforming the energy sector.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), the 12th Young ADIPEC programme aims to foster an inclusive, collaborative environment. Students explored real-world opportunities in Youth Talk sessions such as "Discover Pathways in the Energy Industry", where seasoned professionals outlined the career possibilities open to young visionaries ready to contribute to the energy transition.

Speaking during the session, Rashed Alneyadi, Growth and New Energies Manager at Mubadala Energy emphasised the vital role of emerging talent in driving sustainable progress: “When I was younger, I wanted to be in an industry that enabled me to make an impact. When I thought about it, everything requires energy, from your phone, your house, and even you need energy. In the energy sector, everyone can make an impact. More diversity has been introduced to our industry and more women and men are working hand by hand to help this industry prosper and grow.”

Other popular Youth Talks included ‘Shaping the Future of Leadership in Energy,’ where students explored their leadership potential and learned essential skills for success, and ‘Flow of Transition,’ a session focused on personal development and charting a career path in the evolving energy landscape.

Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, the organisers of ADIPEC, said: “As a powerful platform for cross-generational collaboration, ADIPEC connects current and future leaders, innovators, and engineers, unlocking new pathways for impactful careers in energy. This year, the event’s expanded youth initiatives highlight the industry’s commitment to investing in future talent and amplifying youth voices in shaping the sector’s transformation.”

Young ADIPEC’s Experiential & Edutainment Hub drew hundreds of students to eight STEM-focused zones, including the Technology for a Sustainable Future zone with activities on carbon capture and the Energy Transition Zone, focused on climate action. The 2030 Careers Zone highlighted roles in demand in the coming years, while the Science Zone covered earth sciences, chemistry, and physics.

In the Methane Abatement Challenge, UAE students presented innovative solutions to reduce methane emissions. In the Flaring category, the Methane Mitigators team from Abu Dhabi International PVT School won for their concept to retrofit catalytic combustion technology in existing flares. The Piphexis team from Yas American Academy earned top honors in the Venting category for methane-trapping filters, while the Triple Bond team from Abu Dhabi International PVT School took the Fugitive Emissions category with a detection and prevention system using satellites, drones, and methane-transforming bacteria.

