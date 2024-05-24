An esteemed panel of industry experts, will judge candidates in seven individual categories

The organizers, dmg events, introduced awards at Workspace exhibition to celebrate industry trendsetters

Dubai: The inaugural edition of Workspace Awards held as part of the Workspace exhibition is a new platform to celebrate and honour industry trendsetters reshaping the modern landscape of work where employee well-being is prioritised. The introduction of the awards is set to be a great success with an overwhelming number of submissions received and support from key industry figures.

A distinguished panel of judges, featuring eminent personalities such as Tim Martin, Managing Director & Principal, Gensler Middle East; Savas Cizmeci, EMEA Project Management Lead at Microsoft and Board Member at CoreNet Global; Marcela Munoz, Senior Interior Designer, Gensler Middle East; Stuart Allen, Managing Director & Founder, Allen Architecture Interiors Design; Scott Armstrong, Founder of Mentl; and Iain Hird, Head of Workspace, HSBC, will select the winners from the submissions received.

The shortlist for the Workspace Awards 2024 will be announced on 27 May, with the winners revealed during an awards ceremony held at the Workspace exhibition on 6 June. The Workspace Awards will recognise outstanding performance in seven categories, including Office Design Project, Office Fit-Out Project, Design & Build Project, Government Office Project, Sustainability Office Project, Office Wellness Project, and Office Designer (design team).

The 2024 edition of the Workspace exhibition will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 4–6 June 2024, and will showcase the latest and most innovative range of workspace products, cutting-edge commercial interior design, and advanced office technology. Held concurrently with INDEX, The Hotel Show, Leisure Show, and Kidspace, Workspace comes at an ideal time characterised by dynamic shifts in work culture, technological advancements, and a growing emphasis on employee welfare. The Awards will serve as a platform to honour the innovative and impactful efforts of businesses and entities in the corporate workspace domain.

Elaine O’Connell, Senior Vice President of Design & Hospitality at dmg events said: “As we celebrate over 20 years of this iconic event, we are thrilled to introduce the inaugural Workspace Awards as a testament to our commitment to recognising and honouring industry trailblazers. Workspace Awards will help further uplift innovators shaping the future of work, prioritising employee well-being, and driving transformation in office and workspace design.”

Savas Cizmeci, EMEA Project Management Lead at Microsoft and Board Member at CoreNet Global added: “The Workspace Awards come at a crucial time when the importance of employee well-being and innovative Workspace design is paramount. I’m honoured to be part of the judging panel and excited to witness the transformative impact of these awards on the modern work landscape.”

Meanwhile, Workspace Summit, part of the Workspace exhibition will emphasise technology and AI and discuss ways to tackle post-pandemic workplace shifts, including re-engaging staff, change management, and the psychology of modern workspaces. Discussions will also cover managing multiple generations and hybrid working in the Middle East.

About Workspace

As society transitions to a post-pandemic state, the significance of workplace wellness has never been higher. To run a successful business, a hybrid and flexible work environment must be created, and the three-day Workspace exhibition is where industry professionals can do just that. For nearly a decade, this annual trade show has been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge concepts to enhance workplace wellbeing. Serving as a hub for business interactions with industry specialists, Workspace attracts a diverse audience keen on exploring innovations and gaining insights from expert speakers.



