IFAT Saudi Arabia will debut from 26–28 January 2026 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center

Organized by dmg events and licenced by Messe München, with the National Center for Waste Management (MWAN) as the Founding and Strategic Partner

The event will feature 450+ exhibitors, 18,000+ visitors, alongside a strategic summit and a dedicated conference programme exploring circular economy, desalination, recycling and more

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s capital is set to become the hub for environmental innovation as IFAT Saudi Arabia makes its debut from 26 - 28 January 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. The event, organized by dmg events and licensed by Messe München, with the National Center for Waste Management (MWAN) as the Founding and Strategic Partner, will be the Kingdom’s most comprehensive exhibition dedicated to waste, water and environmental technologies, combining international expertise with national ambition.

With private investment opportunities worth over $112 billion in the Kingdom’s waste management and over $80 billion towards to development of key water projects, the event arrives at a crucial time, offering international solution providers a direct channel to engage with a rapidly growing, sustainability-driven market (Source: National Center for Waste Management (MWAN); Dr. Abdulaziz Al‑Shaibani’s speech at the UN 2023 Water Conference in New York). Saudi Arabia is actively reshaping its water sector in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to preserve water resources, expand sanitation coverage to over 95% by 2030 and ensure universal access to clean water. (Source: World Health Organization).

As part of the internationally renowned IFAT brand, which hosts 11 successful trade fairs across seven countries, this inaugural edition in Saudi Arabia reflects the country’s growing influence in the sustainability space worldwide. The event aligns closely with the nation’s Vision 2030 and Net Zero 2060 goals, as well as an aggressive transition towards a circular economy. MWAN’s involvement as a Founding and Strategic Partner underscores its national importance and regulatory relevance.

“IFAT Saudi Arabia provides a unique platform for direct dialogue between regulators and the private sector,” said Sultan F. AlHarthi, Corporate Communications Executive Director, MWAN. “It comes at a time when the Kingdom is executing its national strategy for waste, with targets including 90% landfill diversion and 91% waste segregation at source by 2040 (Source: National Center for Waste Management (MWAN). This exhibition supports that mission by accelerating technology adoption and public-private collaboration.”

Commenting on the launch, Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: “The launch of IFAT Saudi Arabia marks a major milestone for the environmental technology landscape in the region. We are bringing together the international IFAT network with our local expertise and knowledge to create an event that accelerates innovation, attracts investment and drives long-term impact. With growing demand across the water and waste sectors, IFAT Saudi Arabia will offer industry professionals a space to source solutions, exchange insights and navigate the region’s evolving environment.[OT1] ”

“The Saudi Arabian debut of this exhibition marks a significant extension of our international IFAT network into one of the most lucrative environmental markets in the world,” said Katharina Schlegel, Global Industry Lead IFAT. “In close alignment with our partners, we are establishing a trade show that supports the Kingdom’s environmental ambitions while delivering international standards of excellence. This partnership brings our global expertise into a region undergoing rapid transformation and positions IFAT Saudi Arabia as a strategic meeting point for industry, innovation and impact.”

Enabling strategies for sectoral development

Spanning over 450 exhibitors from more than 30 countries, IFAT Saudi Arabia will feature over 3,500 products and solutions, supporting sectors across waste management, recycling, water treatment, power recovery, air pollution control, desalination and the digitalization of environmental services.

The event hosts a strategic summit, a high-level, invite-only gathering of policymakers, regulators and public and private sector leaders. It will explore regulatory pathways, investment priorities and visionary strategies reshaping the region’s environmental framework.

Complementing this is a Conference Programme, open to all attendees, which will be divided across thematic stages. The Blue Stage will focus on smart water management, desalination and non-conventional water resources, while the Orange Stage will address smart waste technologies, energy-from-waste systems and resource recovery, to name but a few.

A strategic opportunity for industry players

As the Kingdom redefines its environmental footprint, demand for advanced technologies is surging. Saudi Arabia aims to meet 90% of water demand through desalination by 2030 and is already building new plants to meet this target (Source: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture). In parallel, its green tech sustainability market is expected to grow to $12.83 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.7% (Source: Research and Markets).

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA), MWAN and other public agencies are investing in long-term infrastructure to meet national goals, including 848 new recovery and treatment facilities by 2040 and circular economy targets such as 70% of all waste prepared for recycling and a 3% reduction in waste generation per capita by 2040 (Source: MWAN).

Through IFAT Saudi Arabia, companies offering solutions in hydraulic engineering, water and sewage systems, power efficiency, pollution control and environmental services can connect with qualified buyers actively sourcing solutions across both public and private sectors. Attending buyers are expected from municipalities, utility firms, infrastructure developers, construction contractors, food & beverage manufacturers, mining companies and research organizations.

International reach meets regional relevance

Countries confirmed to showcase their environmental innovations include China, Egypt, India, Korea, the UAE and the USA, with dedicated international pavilions from Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Turkey, the UK and more. These will sit alongside leading Saudi Arabian and regional companies aiming to support the Kingdom’s environmental transformation journey.

With demand for sustainable infrastructure at an all-time high, IFAT Saudi Arabia presents an unparalleled opportunity to discover solutions, develop partnerships and shape the future of the MENA region’s green economy.

For more information, visit www.ifat-saudiarabia.com

About IFAT Saudi Arabia

IFAT Saudi Arabia is the Kingdom’s dedicated trade show for environmental technologies, focusing on solutions in waste management, water treatment, air pollution control, recycling and the circular economy. Organized by dmg events and licenced by Messe München, with the National Center for Waste Management (MWAN) as the Founding and Strategic Partner, the event brings together international expertise and local leadership to accelerate the Kingdom’s environmental goals. IFAT Saudi Arabia is part of the international IFAT network, which hosts leading environmental trade fairs in seven countries all over the world, serving as a platform for technology providers, government stakeholders and industry leaders to connect, collaborate and drive sustainable transformation across the region.

To learn more, visit www.ifat-saudiarabia.com/

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. We aim to create dynamic marketplaces that connect businesses with the right communities, accelerating their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

With a presence in over 25 countries and organizing more than 115 events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 650,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment and transportation sectors.

To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees.

Our flagship events include Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX, ADIPEC and Gastech. For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk

About Messe München

As one of the world’s leading trade fair organizers, Messe München presents the world of tomorrow at its around 90 international trade fairs. These include twelve of the world’s leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT, and electronica. Its portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Together with its 1,300 employees in the group and the affiliated companies, it organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the U.S. With an international network of affiliated companies and foreign representatives, Messe München is active worldwide. The more than 150 events held annually attract around 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors in Germany and abroad. This makes Messe München an important economic driver, triggering purchasing power effects in the billions.

