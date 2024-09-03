Riyadh – As final preparations get underway for the IDC Saudi Arabia CIO Summit 2024, International Data Corporation (IDC) is delighted to announce e& enterprise as its official Host Partner for this year’s highly anticipated edition. Taking place in Riyadh on September 18–19 under the theme "The Future of IT: Rethinking Digitalization for an AI Everywhere World," this year's summit will underscore the imperative role of digitalization and AI in setting the stage for previously unimaginable improvements in efficiency, productivity, and profitability.

"We are thrilled to welcome e& enterprise on board as our Host Partner for this year's edition of the IDC Saudi Arabia CIO Summit," says Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC's regional managing director, for the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and India. "e& enterprise has expanded its portfolio in the highly competitive digital transformation space and is currently playing a major role in accelerating the region's digital journey and facilitating the shift toward AI. The CIO Summit has been the platform of choice for industry leaders across the Kingdom for the past 14 years, and together with e& enterprise and our other partners, we aim to empower ICT ecosystem players to develop their capabilities and thrive in the ever-evolving digital era."

Generative AI will be a main discussion point on the agenda as the technology unleashes a new wave of disruption across industries. In addition to AI, expert speakers will showcase proven best-practice strategies around a variety of different applications, explaining how organizations can integrate AI and sustainability for a better tomorrow. The event will also explore the evolving role of IT leaders in today's increasingly AI-infused landscape, offering expert guidance on navigating challenges, adapting to shifting business environments, and crafting innovative solutions.

Tareq Alangari, CEO of e& enterprise Saudi Arabia, adds: "I am delighted to announce our role as Host Partner for the IDC Saudi Arabia CIO Summit in Riyadh, a testament to our commitment to supporting the digital transformation landscape in the Kingdom. This event underscores our dedication to shaping the future of IT in alignment with the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030, where artificial intelligence will undoubtedly play a pivotal role and local talent will drive the change. It's an honor to contribute to discussions that will define the technological landscape of tomorrow."

The 2024 edition of the summit will feature the launch of the inaugural CIO50 Awards for Saudi Arabia. This new initiative will honor and celebrate the top 50 CIOs and senior technology executives in the Kingdom for their role in driving innovation, enhancing resilience, and spearheading rapid change within their organizations and across Saudi Arabia.

Discussions will cover the pulsating heart of the modern ICT landscape, with dedicated sessions exploring topics such as digital infrastructure, DevOps strategies, predictive analytics, enterprise IT transformation, low-code/no-code platforms, omni-experience transformation, cybersecurity policies, regulations, and compliance, technology buyer trends, application modernization strategies, AI and the tech revolution, effective hybrid cloud deployment, sustainability, digital resilience, and tech architectures for success.

For more information, please contact Sheila Manek at smanek@idc.com or on +971 4 446 3154.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.