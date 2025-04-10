Over 28,000 fans attended in 2024 for a weekend of classic cars, art, culture and more

All Icons of Porsche news and content available here

The fifth edition of the Icons of Porsche will be held on 22-23 November 2025 in Dubai. The festival precinct will again be located on ‘The Slab’ in the Dubai Design District. Over 28,000 fans attended last year’s festival to experience the gathering of classic cars, art, culture and more.

The Icons of Porsche will return to Dubai for its fifth edition this 22-23 November 2025. The festival precinct will again be on ‘The Slab’ in the Dubai Design District.

Following a sell-out crowd of over 28,000 fans attending in 2024, this year’s edition will again be a showcase of classic cars, art, culture and more.

First held in 2021, Icons of Porsche has quickly established itself as the largest car festival of its kind in the Middle East, and one of the most prominent annual Porsche events anywhere in the world.

Fans can expect even more colour and creativity to be on show as the German marque shows its earliest models, unveils its very latest new products, and displays both road and race machines from the past seven decades.

“We are already working hard to ensure that the fifth edition of Icons of Porsche is our best festival yet,” said Dr. Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Middle East and Africa.

“This event is now an annual highlight for the Porsche community in our region, as well as globally. But Icons of Porsche is not just for the car fans. This year we will ensure there are even more activities and facilities on offer for families and fans of all ages.”

Fifth edition

The famous Dubai downtown skyline will again be the backdrop for the Icons of Porsche. The Dubai Design District has been the home of all editions of the festival, with the event precinct growing year after year to incorporate more cars, attractions and fan facilities.

The musicians, artists and restaurants of the region will again come together to contribute to the unique feel of the festival. A full list of event details will be announced closer to the event.

Icons of Porsche content

To view and download further content from the Icons of Porsche festival, please visit the PME version of the Porsche Newsroom here: available here

Follow Porsche Middle East and Africa on instagram for the latest event updates or visit iconsofporsche.com