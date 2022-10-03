London, UK – ICM.com, a UK-based premium multi-regulated financial services provider, is pleased to partner with Fazzaco EXPO as a Gold Sponsor of its upcoming event that will be held on the 12th and 13th of October 2022 at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City - Festival Arena.

The global company, ICM.com is continuously looking to strengthen its presence within the MENA region. With two representative offices located in Dubai, ICM has recently expanded its operations in the Middle East through a newly established office in Qatar, authorised by the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).

Dubai is known for being one of the leading business and financial hubs in the GCC and MENA region, holding one of the most competitive and powerful economies. With the extensive client base in the region, ICM.com’s involvement in the upcoming exhibition becomes a logical strategic move. The company has previously taken part in numerous key financial events and expos held globally.

The upcoming B2B+B2C onsite and digital event will host various discussions, trainings and seminars featuring 40+ speakers. ICM’s elite team of professionals will be conducting an educational presentation on the different trading strategies investors can benefit from. They will also be showcasing the company’s latest offerings and technological advancements.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Shoaib Abedi, Founder and CEO of ICM.com, said: "ICM is pleased to support the debut of Fazzaco Expo as a Gold Sponsor this year in Dubai. We rarely can miss an opportunity to get involved in events for the trading community, where we all have a chance to exchange our experiences. We are looking forward to yet another successful event in the region.”

ICM.com invites visitors to meet with the company's delegates at Booth No. 14 and find out more about ICM’s latest retail and institutional solutions.

For further information please visit www.ICM.com

About ICM

ICM.com is a UK-based global multi-regulated financial service provider, offering access to a diverse range of trading products, including currencies, stocks, commodities, and cryptos for retail and institutional clients, asset managers, fund managers, hedge fund managers, and introducing brokers.

The ICM.com brand was incorporated in 2009 in the United Kingdom and has expanded rapidly worldwide to cater to professional and institutional clients globally. ICM.com currently holds local offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, as well as other regions.

The ICM.com brand is authorized and regulated in various jurisdictions around the world: Financial Conduct Authority in the UK (FCA), Financial Services Commission in Mauritius (FSC Mauritius), Financial Services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (FSA), Association Romande des Intermediaries Financiers (ARIF) in Switzerland, Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA), Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFC) and Stockholm County Administrative Board (CABS).