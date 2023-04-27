London, UK - ICM.com, a leading online trading platform, has announced that it will be joining as gold sponsors for the upcoming Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2023. The event is scheduled to take place on May 9-10 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2023 is a premier event in the financial industry and is expected to attract over 500 attendees from around the world. As a Gold sponsor, ICM.com will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative trading solutions to potential clients and partners.

ICM.com's participation in the Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2023 is another way in which the company is expanding its presence in the African region. With a focus on providing the best possible service to its clients, ICM.com is well-positioned to become a major player in the African financial industry.

"We are thrilled to participate as Gold sponsors in the Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2023," said Shoaib Abedi, CEO of ICM.com. "After our success at the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS), we are excited to continue our partnership with Finance Magnates and connect with some of the best minds in the industry."

About ICM.com

ICM.com is a UK-based global multi-regulated financial service provider, offering access to a diverse range of trading products, including currencies, stocks, commodities, and cryptos, for retail and institutional clients, asset managers, fund managers, hedge fund managers, and introducing brokers.

The ICM.com brand was incorporated in 2009 in the United Kingdom and has since expanded rapidly worldwide to cater to professional and institutional clients globally. ICM.com currently holds local offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, as well as other regions.

ICM Capital Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Register Number. 520965.

Registered Address: Level 17, Dashwood House, 69 Old Broad Street, London EC2M 1QS, United Kingdom.