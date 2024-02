IBA CEIF in collaboration with SECP held a session on “Role of Shariah Scholars in Non-Banking Islamic Finance Industry” on Tuesday, 20th February 2024 at IBA City Campus, Karachi.

Approximately 60 plus participants attended the session from various Madaris, Banks, Universities and Takaful Industry.

Following were the speakers:

Mr. Tariq Naseem, Head Islamic Finance – SECP

Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui - Director IBA CEIF.

Syed Murtaza Abbas - Joint Director – Investor Education & Complaints Department, SECP

The speakers shed light on Islamic finance in SECP’s regulated sectors, Integrating shariah principles with modern corporate and financial services, challenges and opportunities and Role of Shariah Scholars in Non-Banking Islamic Finance Industry.

