Dubai: – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced the launch of IATA FuelIS, an advanced analytics solution to optimize airline fuel consumption, using aggregated and anonymized flight and fuel data.

"IATA FuelIS is a robust analytical tool for airlines to make both strategic and operational decisions to optimize fuel consumption, reduce fuel costs, and improve environmental performance. By enabling airlines to benchmark their fuel performance against aggregated industry data, airlines can understand where they excel and where they need to take action," said Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice President Operations, Safety and Security.

Key Features of FuelIS Include:

Fleet Fuel Efficiency Assessment: The fuel efficiency of various aircraft types for different regions and times can be analyzed by comparing fuel burn per Operational Tonne-Kilometer (OTK) with industry averages.

Airport Benchmarking Analysis: Fuel quantity at landing can be measured for aircraft. This can be benchmarked against the aggregated fuel quantities of all other airlines landing at the same airport.

OEMs can also use IATA FuelIS to gauge the fuel efficiency of their aircraft or engines against industry averages, gaining valuable insights into specific markets, regions, countries, and fleet types based on real operational data and helping their customers to use their products effectively.

Data Accuracy and Reliability

IATA FuelIS uses data from the IATA Global Aviation Data Management (GADM) system. This data is sourced from the Flight Data eXchange (FDX) program which now comprises fuel data from 215 airlines worldwide, sufficient to ensure the highest level of accuracy in the insights that can be derived.

Supporting Better Performance

Fuel currently represents nearly a third of the operational expenses of an airline. Since 2005, IATA has worked with airlines to identify fuel saving opportunities. IATA FuelIS will further support this goal.

