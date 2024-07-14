Endless summer excitement for little ones with additional benefits such as access to kids club and big savings on hotel experiences

Now is also the time for kids to experience Dubai’s world-class attractions at the best value time of year, from thrilling theme parks to enthralling entertainment destinations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has brought back the incredible Kids Go Free offers for another year, helping families maximise the summer season with the most affordable experiences. Across the city, families can now enjoy wallet-friendly staycations and days out across Dubai’s world class resorts, attractions, and entertainment destinations. The best time of the year to find great value experiences, families can look forward to discovering new and exciting things to do all summer long.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as part of DSS, Kids Go Free helps families experience the best of the city, at great prices.

FAMILY FUN AND OFFERS

Hundreds of hotels in the city – from sprawling beachside resorts to cool city retreats – are allowing up to two children to stay in an adult room at no extra charge, and also enjoy the same meal plans as their parents. Not only can children stay for free, but many properties also offer complimentary play sessions and fun extras, bringing a fantastic way for the whole family to make everlasting memories and spend less, whatever their budget.

Parents and kids can make the most of the summer with memorable stay-cays at Atlantis the Palm, St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Le Meridien Dubai, Address Sky View, Address Fountain View, Vida Creek Harbour, Vida Emirates Hills, Palace Downtown, and Golden Sands, this DSS. Pullman, Swissotel, Mercure, Mövenpick, Ibis, and Novotel hotels are all also welcoming young guests free of charge.

And the affordable fun does not stop at the hotels – families can head to Dubai’s most exciting attractions, and enjoy it to the max thanks to their little ones gaining entry for free. Kids Go Free offers can be found at the thrilling LEGOLAND Dubai, the fascinating Madame Tussauds, and fun-packed hot spots woo-hoo! and Xstrike. Unforgettable days-out also await with free entry for children at The View at The Palm, Dubai Crocodile Park, La Perle by Dragone, Ski Dubai, and AYA Universe.

FREE-FOR-ALL MODESH WORLD

Back for another thrill-filled year is the free-to-enter Modesh World, the sprawling edutainment attraction at Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 3 – 8 which returns with special additions to celebrate Modesh’s 25th anniversary. Bringing the biggest and most exciting season ever to families all summer long, visitors can find non-stop entertainment, new attractions and a jam-packed calendar of thrilling live shows, exhilarating rides, informative workshops, and so much more. Special new experiences have been introduced to mark the milestone anniversary of Modesh and his friend Dana, themed around the pair’s adventures throughout the year. Children have more than 170 attractions to explore, including a thrilling new Inflatable Park with nine amazing experiences including an inflatable battle zone, zip line, and obstacle course. Open daily with free entry for all, this year's edition runs until 18 August from 10am - 10pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and from 10am - 12am on Fridays to Sundays.

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT ACROSS MALLS

At Dubai Festival City Mall, the much-loved music, light and projection show IMAGINE has been enhanced exclusively for the summer season.

Families can slide into summer surprises at Mercato with free daily circus entertainment and a free slide experience until 1 September. Families and friends can catch spectacular CIRCUS entertainment live shows every day, including Neverland’s Magical Circus Adventure, the Magic Comedy Show, Harlequinn European Circus, children’s favourite magician Magic Phil, as well as the long-awaited installation of the summer slide.

Summer at City Walk is more exciting than ever this DSS, with indoor live entertainment featuring performances by talented guitarists, saxophonists, violinists, and piano players every DSS weekend from 5pm onwards.

Families spending a day at The Outlet Village can catch the exciting DSS Live Entertainment programme, featuring enchanting live acts in the evenings, including a Candy Pop Parade from 17-18 August.

Transformers fans can immerse themselves in the worlds of their favourite films at Nakheel Mall and join early celebrations ahead of the movie release with various interactive activities and enjoy memorable experiences from 16 August to 1 September.

Families can catch Modesh appearances at malls across the city throughout DSS. Youngsters can look out for Modesh and his friend Dana at Dubai Festival Plaza on 19 July, Ibn Battuta Mall and Nad Al Shaba Avenue on 20 July, Dubai Festival City Mall on 21 July, City Centre Deira and City Centre Al Shindagha on 27 July, followed by Circle Mall on 28 July. Modesh will make additional appearances in August at Dragon Mart, The View at The Palm, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Me'aisem, Nakheel Mall, and Al Barsha Mall.

SPECTACULAR SAVINGS

Families can find even more savings with the exclusive DSS Entertainer edition, which unlocks over 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free offers for the best dining, attractions, beauty, and fitness across Dubai. Families can enjoy estimated savings of thousands of Dirhams across the city’s leading leisure facilities and kids attractions, with savings increasing the more offers are explored. The DSS Entertainer is priced at AED 195, with the exclusive offers redeemable every day of the week until 1 September. What’s more, users can share the package with up to three friends. Such big savings mean there's even more reasons for everyone to explore and enjoy some extra fun.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by key sponsors Al Futtaim (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Beach, and The Outlet Village), Mercato Shopping Mall, Merex Investment, Nakheel (Ibn Battuta, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm); as well as AW Rostamani, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.

About Dubai Summer Surprises 2024:

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) returns for its 27th edition this year, running from 28 June to 1 September 2024. The annual festival brings 65 days of non-stop adventure with thousands of offers and fun things to do across the city, showcasing the summer as one of the best times of the year to explore Dubai. Residents and visitors can discover world-class shopping, incredible offers at iconic hotels and attractions, non-stop entertainment and epic concerts, diverse dining, as well as new and exciting activities for all ages and preferences. With endless offers and experiences to enjoy with friends and family throughout the summer, DSS 2024 promises something for everyone.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

