Sharjah, The human element and our ability to adapt to new tools will continue to remain crucial even as we integrate Artificial Intelligence and modern technology in creating digital narratives, agreed a panel of digital creators during their discussion “From Imagination to Reality: The Power of World-Building” at the ongoing 9th annual International Photography Festival (Xposure) at Aljada, Sharjah on Monday.

The panelists acknowledged that while AI has the potential to enhance storytelling, there is an ongoing resistance to fully embracing digital methods. Siraj Jhaveri, award-winning director based in New York and Dubai, whose three-decade journey spans commercials, music videos, documentaries, digital content and VR, said the digital creative journey has been explosive and fast and compared the current moment in time to the age when electricity was invented.

When asked if he could compare the age of AI with a moment in the past, Jhaveri said it was similar to the ground-breaking era when electricity was invented, and replaced labour-intensive ways of generating light sources, “AI could replace knowledge”. “We need to rethink what we are buying with capital and with knowledge,” he added. His parting advice for those unfamiliar with world-building or creating a fictional virtual world was to read stories as understanding the human condition was important as humans are super-complicated.

Yohan Wadia, a Creative Director who is passionate about merging AI, creativity, and storytelling, noted that AI is a double-edged sword that can create worlds faster than one can imagine. He emphasised the importance of resonating deeply with the audience, even with the rapid advance of tools like Unreal Engine and generative AI: “For me as a creator, a creative exoskeleton helps to work faster, and the power to do things or experiment with more scenarios.” He added: “There is a democratisation of tools as so many platforms are out there and available to all. But the number one barrier or what creates a level of resistance in people’s minds to AI-generated worlds is the fear of the unknown.”

Arthur Baum, a Director of Photography and self-taught Unreal Engine Artist bridging his experience in cinematography and photography with virtual environments to create immersive stories, said he still wants “to do real-life movies with its imperfections and method acting which I can’t replicate in Unreal Engine”. “The core values of storytelling and photography are the same”, he pointed out while acknowledging the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of virtual sets.

Baum also compared the age of AI to the age of nuclearisation as he felt it can be a weapon of misinformation. He said taking a step away from the computer, and taking a camera or going to a museum would be a better way to understand what makes a good picture or good art.

The session was moderated by Bjoern Lauen, founder and executive producer of Glaswerk, a UAE-based Production House and Media Lab that produces television commercials, digital content and so on.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Xposure 2025 runs until February 26.