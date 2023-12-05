Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Kevin Kilty, Founder and CEO of Hubpay, is set to moderate a distinguished panel discussion on December 8th at the Innovation Zone - Climate Action Stage during COP28. The session, titled "Green Horizons: Innovators navigating the supply chains under SDG #13 Climate Action," will be co-hosted with The Conduit London, a collaborative community committed to creating a just, prosperous, and sustainable future.

The panel will bring together industry leaders to explore the challenges and opportunities businesses encounter while navigating intricate cross-border supply chains, with a focus on sustainable practices and climate action.

Featured Speakers on the Panel:

⋅ Kevin Kilty, CEO and Founder – Hubpay

⋅ Gaurav Sinha, Investor - The Giving Project

⋅ Catherine Bottrill, CEO and Co-Founder - Pilo

⋅ Verónica Giraldo, CPO - The Producers Trust

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations, particularly SDG #13 - Climate Action, serve as a global call to combat climate change urgently. Kevin Kilty and fellow panellists will delve into the environmental impact of global trade, discussing the effects of climate change on supply chains. The session will also explore mitigation and adaptation solutions championed by the private sector.

The Climate Action Innovation Zone, a focal point for cross-sector collaboration at COP28, will gather thousands of leaders and practitioners from various sectors to drive climate action at speed and scale. The Conduit Lounge within the Innovation Zone, from December 4th to 8th, will provide an exclusive space for Conduit members and climate leaders to relax, work, and connect.

Join The Conduit and Hubpay at this enlightening panel discussion to gain insights into the evolving landscape of sustainable business practices, climate action, and the role of innovative solutions in navigating the challenges of cross-border supply chains.

Event Details