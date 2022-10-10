UAE: Huawei welcomed high-level customer visits on Day 1 of GITEX GLOBAL 2022, where they explored the company's wide range of innovations on 5G, paving the way to 5.5G, cloud-native 2.0 architectures, AI, digital power, cybersecurity, and industry applications, designed to meet the needs of various verticals including government, utilities, oil and gas, transportation and finance. These solutions and technological advances create new economic value by addressing national digital transformation goals and enabling a green and intelligent society toward the net-zero target.

Under the theme of "Unleash Digital", Huawei marks its largest-ever participation at GITEX this year, demonstrating its commitment to the regional and global technology ecosystem. As the Diamond Sponsor of the event, Huawei renews support to the region's leading ICT showcase.

Steven Yi, Huawei Middle East and Africa President, said, "We welcome visitors to our stand to experience our world-leading end-to-end solutions that address diverse ICT needs of our public and private sector customers. As competition heats up, we recognize customers' challenges as they pursue their business transformation goals. Our technologies and expertise in various domains ease the digital transformation journeys of our customers, allowing them to unleash innovation and business growth."

Huawei believes the biggest value it can bring to advance the green agenda is to use continuous technology innovation to help all industries enhance ICT infrastructure energy efficiency and achieve low-carbon development. Huawei's vision is to integrate digital and power electronics technologies, develop green power, and enable energy digitalization for a better, greener future.

In Cloud, Huawei is showcasing its Everything-as-a-Service model that envisions a future where all infrastructure and applications will be cloud-based. At the booth, guests can also explore how cloud native 2.0 architectures can be incorporated into industry solutions in government and enterprises, boosting the cloud ecosystem in the Middle East through more open collaborations and leading to innovation and digitalization.

In cybersecurity, Huawei reiterates the importance of a secure-by-design principle that considers security not as an added-on feature but a fundamental part of the product blueprint, a common challenge that all stakeholders – including governments, industry and standards organizations, enterprises, technology suppliers, and consumers – have a shared responsibility to confront.

As a global ICT leader, Huawei will continue supporting economic growth, creating employment opportunities and enabling the digital transformation of industries across the Middle East and the world. Huawei will support local and regional industry ecosystems and SMEs while developing digital talents in all our markets. The company is committed to continuing to create shared value and driving sustainable development for the ICT ecosystem.

Huawei is hosting a series of conferences throughout the week that add new value to partners and customers. The annual Huawei Innovation Day returns for the second year, now covering the entire Middle East and Africa. It will take place on October 11th in Al Multaqua Ballroom at the DWTC in collaboration with the Arab ICT Organization (AICTO) under the theme of "Collaboration to Unleash Innovation for Sustainable Digital Future". The sessions will cover themes such as Green ICT for the sustainable future of sectors and industries and the ICT talent ecosystem, nurturing future digital leaders and empowering women in ICT in the MEA region.

The Huawei Middle East and Africa Carrier Enterprise Business Summit will take place on Day 2 of GITEX Global at the Al Multaqua Ballroom under the theme 'Unleash Digital Services, Grow Enterprise Business.' During the conference, Huawei will share its strategy for supporting carrier partners invite carriers and Managed Service partners (MSP) to showcase their business achievements and help them make breakthroughs in enterprise business.

The Huawei Developer Summit will take place on Day 3 at the Al Multaqua Ballroom, bringing together consumer cloud-related startups, developers, and the Harmony ecosystem to explore the latest in HarmonyOS, smart homes, smart homes, and smart offices, HMS Core, and more.

In addition to Huawei's own events, Huawei executives are participating in various keynotes and panel discussions organized around cybersecurity, smart cities, Edtech, and the future roadmap for 5G technology and mobility. DR TIAN QI, Chief AI Scientist at HUAWEI CLOUD, delivered one of the main keynotes of GITEX today, titled 'Unleash Digital with EI Technology Innovation'. Saif Akhtar, Director of Solution Marketing, Carrier Business Group, Huawei Middle East, explored the role of 5G in oil and gas digitalization. Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer, Huawei UAE, also presented a speech on cybersecurity where he discussed the coming of age of the CISO, while, Kamal Zian, Chief Security and Privacy Officer, Huawei Gulf North, added more clarity on current cybersecurity challenges and solutions in a panel discussion focused on cyber resilience.

Other Huawei experts will be addressing various gatherings throughout the event. Zian will also discuss standardization for cyber assurance. Ronald Raffensperger, CTO, of Digital Transformation, Financial Industry Business, Huawei, will highlight the role of mobile in driving the financial sector into the next digital universe, while Dr. Philip Song, Chief Marketing Officer Huawei Carrier Business Group, will delve into innovation enablement in the 5.5G era. Meanwhile, Safder Nazir, Senior Vice President, Digital Industries, at Huawei Middle East, will explore the evolution of the digital city, and May Li, Vice President, Solution and Marketing Carrier Business Group, at Huawei Middle East, will highlight the role of 5.5G as an enabler of our intelligent world. Additionally, Ibrahim Alshamrani, Chief Security and Privacy Officer, Huawei KSA, will dive into building cybersecurity capabilities in Saudi Arabia and how to select a trusted partner. Zubair Bhatti, Digital Mobility Leader, Huawei Middle East, will share his thoughts on future mobility. Kinven Zou, IVS and Collaboration Solution Sales Director, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Middle East will discuss education through collaboration and share insights on Huawei IdeaHub.

Located in Za'abeel Hall 1, Huawei's presence at GITEX Global is one of the largest this year. Huawei's participation is supported by our esteemed partners Gulf Applications (GAPP) & Redington as Diamond Sponsors, 2B Innovations, Al Rostamani Communications, Enterprise Systems, Foresight Technology & Mindware as Gold Sponsors and Advanced Technology Consultancy, G2K, Visiontech & Tamdeed Projects as Silver Sponsors.

Visit us at GITEX Global to experience the latest technology innovations and join us to fully Unleash Digital. For more information about Huawei's participation at GITEX, please visit the Huawei GITEX website: https://e.huawei.com/ae/special_topic/event/gitex/2022.

