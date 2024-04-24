Luxor, Egypt: The 46th and 47th International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals concluded on April 18 under the auspices of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the diamond sponsorship of Huawei.

Luxor for the first time, hosted the “2023 ICPC” event for five days and saw the participation of 263 teams from more than 50 countries who took part in the five-hour competition.

The Championship of the 46th World Finals was awarded to the Peking University team while the Championship of the 47th World Finals went to the team from National Research University Higher School of Economics.

Over the past four years, Huawei has been keen to continue its diamond sponsorship of the “ICPC”, where they have organized a series of contest activities in partnership with the ICPC Foundation, including the ICPC Challenge powered by Huawei, ICPC Training Camps, the ICPC Challenge Championship powered by Huawei and so on. This continuous investment reflects the company's commitment to improving overall skill levels and expanding the talent pool of the international coding community.

In this context, Liu Shaowei, President of Huawei’s European Research Institute, said, "For the past few years, we have maintained an over-3-billion-dollar investment in fundamental research every year, including investing to help enlarge the international contest community. We constantly welcome the world's top talent to join us and tackle cutting-edge challenges from the ICT industry together".

ICPC stands as the most prestigious annual gathering of programmers, where the brightest minds from universities worldwide meet and compete against each other to solve algorithmic problems utilizing fast programming skills, with the aim of developing young talents’ skills, enhance the spirit of cooperation and creativity, and prepare them for a better future career.

Egypt’s hosting of this prestigious competition in its 46th and 47th editions reflects the country’s commitment to nurturing and empowering talented youth and providing the necessary support to unleash their creative and innovative capabilities in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

An online ICPC Challenge powered by Huawei, a two-week marathon, will start on May 6th.