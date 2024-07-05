RIYADH, Saudi Arabia/PRNewswire/ -- HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman has granted patronage for the 19th ICIS Middle Eastern Base Oils and Lubricants Conference. This event will take place from 8-9 October 2024, and has relocated to Riyadh, marking a new chapter in its history.

"We are extremely honoured to have the support of HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman for this year's conference," said Sarah Harvey, director of events at ICIS. "The patronage emphasises the importance of this event in the global base oils and lubricants industry. The Middle East remains a cornerstone of the base oils business, leveraging its geographical advantage, superior feedstock capabilities, and robust economic development outlook. Staying informed about regional activities is essential for industry stakeholders to seize opportunities and mitigate risks."

The 19th ICIS Middle Eastern Base Oils and Lubricants Conference is designed to facilitate the exchange of knowledge. The conference has also become known as a meeting-place for industry leaders across the whole value chain, making networking an important part of the conference. More than 440 senior industry figures were in attendance in 2023, and this year, attendees will once again be provided with a comprehensive outlook for the Middle East market, covering topics such as The state of play of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) lubricants market, Base oils and lubricants through a global lens and The critical role of the marine sector in activating trade flows amid supply chain challenges.

Delivering the opening keynote speech at this year's conference will be Eng. Majed Hindi AlUteibi, Deputy Minister for Oil and Gas Technical and Regulatory Affairs, Ministry of Energy. Attendees can also look forward to hearing from Flavio Kliger, SVP, President of Lubrizol Additives, Lubrizol Corporation who will be discussing an additive company's journey to creating solutions that support the industry's changing requirements.

To find out more about the 19th ICIS Middle Eastern Base Oils and Lubricants Conference and to register for the event, please visit https://events.icis.com/website/8329/. Members of the media can register for free using the code MEDIAFOC.

About ICIS

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE15 company with a market cap of $86.1bn and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.