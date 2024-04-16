Sharjah: Sharjah's cultural beacon, the House of Wisdom (HoW), unveiled the latest edition of its quarterly Book Club series from April to June. This edition, the Book Club embarks on an enlightening journey through the realm of literature covering the topic of resilience, presenting participants with an opportunity to explore three seminal works: the evocative poem Mural by Mahmoud Darwish, Viet Thanh Nguyen's profound novel The Sympathizer and Radwa Ashour's compelling Granada Trilogy.

Designed to deepen community cultural understanding and promote critical engagement with literature, this series offers an immersive experience in the power of words to challenge, reflect, and inspire. Through these curated literary works, the HoW Book Club continues its tradition of fostering a space for meaningful dialogue and intellectual growth, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the cultural landscape and nurturing analytical minds within the community.

Each month, the program will feature reading sessions on one of the selected works, followed by discussions to exchange opinions and analyse the book's themes and subjects. To enrich the reading experience further, participants will engage in workshops designed to enhance their creative writing and analytical skills.

Connecting reality with history

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of HoW commented on the new season of the Book Club: "We are committed to providing outstanding cultural programs that connect reality with history, fostering the development of the reading community and enhancing their cultural awareness. We believe in the importance of analysing books to discover ourselves and identify the challenges we face to overcome them."

She added: "The HoW Book Club aims to make reading a rich experience that extends beyond memorising information, developing critical thinking, and fostering a deep analysis of events and topics. Through the diverse selection of books, we enable readers to explore various genres that have utilised history, such as theatre, cinema, and music."

Mural: The Power of Poetry in Embodying Human Struggle

HoW invites the public to reflect on the depth of poetry and music through reading sessions focused on Mahmoud Darwish's epic poem, Mural. A creative workshop on April 20, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, will address fundamental questions about resistance in our daily lives and its expression through art. Led by poet Farah Shamma, this workshop offers a unique opportunity to merge poetry with music, encouraging participants to write a 10-line poem and discuss it.

On April 27, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Dr. Nezar Andary will lead a lively discussion focusing on Mahmud Darwish’s Mural and other works from around the world, underscoring the power of poetry in embodying resilience and human struggle.

The Sympathizer: The Impact of Wars on History and Identity

On May 25, a session led by Dr. Nezar Andary focused on Viet Thanh Nguyen's The Sympathizer will explore the unique perspective on resilience and its effects on history and identity between 10:00 and 12:00 PM. Following the reading session, an interactive workshop will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 PM, which will guide participants in transforming the narrative of The Sympathizer into a cinematic work.

Granada Trilogy: Reviving Lost Voices

In June, the HoW Book Club will spotlight Radwa Ashour's Granada Trilogy, which intertwines the history of Granada and the Arab world and highlights cultural and historical loss. On June 29, from 10:00 to 12:00 PM, a discussion will delve into how Ashour portrayed the history of defeat, collective memory, and cultural heritage, bringing to light lost voices.

It will be followed by a workshop from 12:30 to 2:30 PM exploring the interplay between imagination and history. The workshop will allow participants to creatively engage with historical events in Al Andalus and express their unique perspectives on history and resilience.

Join HoW's Book Club

The public can register for the HoW Book Club's enriching sessions via https://houseofwisdom.ae/bookclub.