His Excellency Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, President of King Faisal University in Al-Ahsa, honored the winners of the 15th session of the Almarai Award for Veterinary Medicine for the Cooperation Council Countries 2023 in a ceremony held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, Governor of Al-Ahsa at King Faisal University in the Governorate of Al-Ahsa today, Wednesday, 15 Jumada al-Awwal 1445 AH, corresponding to November 29, 2023 AD, in the presence of Dr. Salah bin Abdulaziz Al-Shami, Secretary General of Almarai Veterinary Medicine Award, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Veterinary Medical Association, and Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Head of Corporate Communication and Public Relations at Almarai Company.

During the ceremony, winners were honored in various branches of the award. Professor Sharif Mohammed Diab from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of King Faisal University received the award of distinguished researcher and the best Saudi veterinarian practitioner in medicine and treatment.

The award of Best Distinguished GCC Veterinarian was won by Dr. Shihab bin Abdul Majeed Al Balushi from the Sultanate of Oman and Dr. Asia Aqil Radi of the Kingdom of Bahrain won the award of the Best Distinguished Veterinarian of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Haider Abdulkarim Al-Ashwan received the Award for Excellence in Veterinary Medicine from King Faisal University's School of Veterinary Medicine, and student Mohammed Abdulaziz al-Aous from the Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine at Qassim University.

“Almarai’s annual sponsorship of the Veterinary Medicine Award confirms its importance to the environmental and nutritional future in the Kingdom and its pivotal role in promoting and developing livestock” Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Head of Corporate Communication and Public Relations at Almarai Company, said.

Al-Otaibi added that this award is one of the main building blocks in supporting the veterinary medicine profession. In the Kingdom and the Arabian Gulf.

Dr. Salah bin Abdulaziz Al-Shami, Secretary-General of the Almarai Veterinary Medicine Award and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Veterinary Medical Association, noted the interest of the veterinarian profession in the Kingdom and the Arabian Gulf. Eighty-two veterinarians and scientists have been honored since the inception of the award to date.

It is worth noting that the Almarai Award for Veterinary Medicine in GCC was launched in 2010 with the aim of emphasizing the effective role of the veterinarian in protecting the public health of livestock in the Kingdom and showing and supporting the bright face of the veterinary profession.

