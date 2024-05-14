Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR Magic Club in the UAE, designed to help HONOR Magic Series Users get the very best from their flagship smartphones. Dedicated to the vibrant community of users in the UAE, each workshop will showcase a particular feature of HONOR Magic Series smartphones while allowing users to ask questions and learn useful tips and tricks from professionals.

In keeping with its commitment to empowering users and nurturing their talents, HONOR launched the Magic Club with a thrilling desert photography workshop, attended by photography enthusiasts, journalists, and HONOR Magic Series users. Led by acclaimed photographer Mahmoud Marei, a V Future Pioneer of the HONOR Magic V2, the workshop showcased the stunning camera capabilities of the HONOR Magic V2 and the HONOR Magic6 Pro, and taught users the fundamentals of phone photography.

“The UAE remains a vital market for HONOR, and we are thrilled to launch the HONOR Magic Club to celebrate not only our users, but to give them the opportunity to master the many features of their HONOR smartphones,” said Mr. Laurence – The General Manager of HONOR GCC. “This desert photography workshop was a fantastic opportunity to highlight the incredible AI camera capabilities of the HONOR Magic Series specially the AI Motion Sensing Capture, and we are thrilled to see the enthusiastic response from the community. We look forward to being able to host many more workshops in the future, and continue to engage with the thriving HONOR community.”

“The HONOR Magic Club is a great initiative from HONOR, and I am pleased to share my professional knowledge with the community in this unique way,” commented Mahmoud Marei. “The camera on the HONOR Magic Series is beyond anything that I’ve seen before, and allows you to capture some truly remarkable photos with just a smartphone. The combination of AI features and pro-level adjustments produces incredible photographs in almost any scene, whether capturing an exciting action shot, the beauty of a landscape, or the stunning night sky.”

Participants were given several different photo opportunities to explore the wide range of advanced camera features available with the HONOR Magic Series. Utilizing the exceptional camera features and fast AI technology of the HONOR Magic V2 and the HONOR Magic6 Pro, participants were able to capture stunning desert scenes including photographs of majestic falcons, owls, and gazelles. The outstanding AI Motion Sensing Capture feature available exclusively on the HONOR Magic Series allowed for easy capturing of fast-moving subjects such as fire shows and Sufi performers. The groundbreaking AI Falcon Camera on the HONOR Magic6 Pro alongside the Pro mode produced exciting light painting and night photographs, and captured every scene in incredible detail regardless of the lighting conditions.

The HONOR Magic V2 and HONOR Magic6 Pro have enjoyed incredible success in the UAE, thanks to their user-centric approach and AI capabilities. The launch of the HONOR Magic Club in the UAE reinforces HONOR’s dedication to innovation, creativity, and the local community, with exciting workshops planned for the remainder of the year.

