Dubai: His Excellency Dr. Hassan Al-Muhairi, Assistant Undersecretary for Planning and Education Sector at the Ministry of Education in the UAE, yesterday opened the Dubai edition of Najah, the biggest annual international education fair in the UAE. This year’s event has attracted thousands of school and college students seeking the latest opportunities in higher education. Supported by the UAE Ministry of Education, Najah annually connects over 16,000 students from across the UAE with leading universities and colleges worldwide. Najah provides comprehensive guidance on every aspect of higher education including university entry requirements, scholarships and funding, placement opportunities, and submitting effective applications.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Al Muhairi, underscored the Ministry's unwavering commitment to offering students the finest educational avenues. He emphasized the Ministry's dedication to enlightening students about the promising prospects in the evolving landscape of education and learning. Furthermore, he expressed the Ministry's determination to facilitate students in their pursuit of higher education by enabling them to access the most prestigious educational institutions both domestically and internationally.

He emphasized that this initiative stands as a paramount strategic objective and top priority for the Ministry, perfectly aligned with the nation's visionary outlook for the next half-century. This vision places significant emphasis on constructing a cohesive educational framework, elevating the higher education domain, furnishing robust academic assistance to students, and firmly establishing the concept of lifelong learning as a bedrock for realizing the very best in educational outcomes. This, in turn, not only ensures the delivery of high-quality education but also further solidifies the UAE's position as a global leader across diverse fields.

DR. Al Muhairi explained that the Ministry is participating in the “Najah” exhibition in Dubai in its current version, in order to strengthen cooperation and open greater horizons for students, to learn about the fields of study and professions in demand in the labour market, in a way that meets their ambitions. HE further pointed out that the exhibition represents an opportunity for students to see what the educational sector provides to enhance student academic decisions, as the exhibition constitutes a pioneering and supportive platform for highlighting educational opportunities in the country.

The event, which is free to enter, features 80+ universities participating from more than 15 countries, including the UAE, USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Spain, Malaysia, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Australia, Hungary, Lithuania, Lebanon, Egypt, Singapore, China and more. Participating universities include Iowa State University, St Cloud State University, University of Waterloo, University of Guelph, The University of New Brunswick, University of Debrecen, University of Leicester, University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Zayed University, UAE University and Higher Colleges of Technology, to name a few.

The three-day fair features more than 30 seminars and live Q&As with esteemed higher education experts. Taking place at the ‘Success Hub’ space, these sessions are aimed at enlightening students on emerging and fascinating new disciplines, as well as established fields that offer promising career prospects. Prospective students are also provided with a wide range of tools and knowledge to successfully apply to top universities. Similarly, the School Counsellors’ Forum is an invaluable event that offers school counsellors the unique chance to foster lasting relationships with fellow educators.

Another key attraction for students and parents is the host of scholarship and financial aid opportunities showcased at Najah, along with expert guidance on making successful applications that appeal to admission committees. Najah hasn’t neglected the fun side of things either, and have popular draws such as the stall from Middle East Film & Comic Con.

In the words of Dima Al Sadi, Event Portfolio Manager at Informa, the organiser of the event, “The reason Najah has been a consistent success – as demonstrated by the steadily growing footfall each year – is that it’s the most comprehensive event of its kind, covering every aspect of higher education from entry requirements to scholarships to job placements. There’s so much on offer here for students, parents and teachers, with a multitude of leading universities and educational entities taking part from the UAE and abroad.”

The Dubai edition of Najah will be followed closely by Najah Abu Dhabi, taking place from 29-31 October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). So, if, for any reason, you happen to be unable to attend the Dubai event, you are aware of the place you should go to find the top international and local universities and programs to consider for your applications.

-Ends-

Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to reach us at: hello@yondandbeyond.com