Dubai: Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), today chaired a Youth Ambition Majlis at COP28, hosted by Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of Community Development and COP28 Youth Climate Champion. The Majlis highlighted the central role of young people in addressing climate change, and encouraged the global youth community to participate in the climate call to action.



During the session, HH Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan discussed UICCA’s recent launch of Climate Call, an interactive new platform to crowdsource and accelerate innovative climate action ideas from around the world. Since its launch, more than 200 young people and university students have generated over 90 ideas, across three global climate challenges: food security, water scarcity, and renewable energy. A selection of the highest-voted ideas will receive tangible support from Climate Call and UICCA, including funding; connections to mentors and established organisations; and access to global impact platforms.



The Majlis was also attended by young climate leaders from the COP28 International Youth Climate Delegates Program (IYCDP). The program is the largest initiative to expand youth participation in the international climate negotiation processes to date by providing robust capacity-building for 100 young delegates and fully funding them to attend COP28. For more images from the Youth Ambition Majlis, please click here; password: YouthAmbitionMajlis.



About UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA):

UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) works to propel the growth of a thriving green economy in the UAE and around the world. By convening the public and private sectors, as well as communities, UICCA advances green financing frameworks and advocates for effective policy and regulation, in order to accelerate the development and implementation of practical climate technology solutions.



Each of UICCA’s projects and initiatives is designed to achieve tangible impact and measurable results in the journey to a more sustainable future.



These include a launchpad programme that accelerates climate tech solutions by providing extensive, tailored support to entrepreneurs and promising startups, and a think tank that develops and publishes research reports and policy papers.



UICCA oversees a number of community engagement platforms that raise awareness, host dialogues, and galvanise ideas and actions including Climate Tribe, a digital media and education resource, and Climate Call, which crowdsources climate ideas from around the world. UICCA is also the driving force behind a series of partnerships and sector alliances, including the Carbon Alliance – a coalition of partners dedicated to advance the development of a carbon market ecosystem in the UAE.



UICCA was founded and is led by Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, alongside a diverse team of experts in climate research, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.



For further information and to stay up to date on upcoming news announcements, please visit: www.uicca.ae



For further information and to stay up to date on upcoming news announcements, please visit: www.uicca.ae



Follow us: LinkedIn | Instagram | X (Twitter)

COP28 Youth Climate Champion:

The Youth Climate Champion (YCC) is the first position within the higher COP leadership to ensure the meaningful participation and representation of youth in international climate decision-making and mobilize substantive youth input and outcomes from the COP and UNFCCC processes.



COP28’s Youth Climate Champion is Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of Community Development and previously State Minister of Youth Affairs.

The Youth Climate Champion aims to amplify the climate action and influence of young people everywhere through four pillars collectively known as PAVE. Enhance participation of youth within the Presidency and UNFCCC process, and increase access to the COP, especially for youth from Least Developed Countries and Small Island States. Spurring action through advancing and celebrating youth-led climate action and ambition, particularly in the UAE and Arab region. Relaying and amplify the voice and policy positions of youth within the Presidency and UNFCCC. And championing education through empowering youth to play an elevated role in climate decision-making through awareness and education opportunities.

Learn more here.

Contacts:

Elda Kulenovic

UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators

E-mail: elda.kulenovic@uicca.ae



Sherri Chua

Brunswick Group

E-mail: UICCA@brunswickgroup.com