Honoring the winners of the Medical Excellence MENA Award, the Global AI Award, the UAE Innovation Award, the Ideas Arabia International Award, the UAE Ideas Award, and the Emirates Women Award.

Dubai, UAE.; Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the Dubai Quality Group Conference and Awards Ceremony concluded by honouring 131 winners from Switzerland, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Iran.

The winners were honoured at the Awards ceremony by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the patronage of DQG, alongside Dr Hazaa Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Dubai Quality Group, in the presence of HE Sheikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation in Bahrain, H.E. Counselor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, H.E. Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, H.E Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Directors-General of Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, H.E. Eng. Amal Abdulrahim, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector and AI Chief Officer, H.E. Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defense, H.E. Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, H.E. Major Omran Ahmed Al Mazroui, Human Resources Sector Director at Abu Dhabi Police, H.E Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of His Highness the Minister of Defense, H.E Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Assistant Director General for Resources and Support Services Affairs at the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense, H.E Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, Director General of Duabi Lands Department, H.E. Mr. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE, H.E Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences Abu Dhabi Police, H.E Mohamed AlMulla, CEO of Dubai Media, H.E. Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, H.E. Mohammed Abdullah Linjawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, H.E. Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, H.E. Abdul-Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman, H.E. Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shehab, the CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, along with a VIP senior leaders in the UAE, CEOs of applicants, sponsors, media partners and a group of media representatives.

Sponsors appreciation

Dubai Quality Group extends gratitude to the sponsors who contributed to the success of the Awards Ceremony. The sponsors have been honoured by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, as follows. The Duabi Media Inc. was honoured for sponsoring the Annual Awards Ceremony. The honour was received by Abdullah Al Mansoori, CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at Dubai Media., as The strategic sponsor. Dubai Culture & Arts Authority was honoured as the strategic sponsor; the honour was received by Mr Mansoor Lootah, CEO of the Support Services at Dubai Culture and CEO of Artificial Intelligence. Tristar Group was honoured as the strategic sponsor, and Mr Eugene Main, CEO of Tristar Group, received the honour, followed by JMB Project Management, Emirates Global Aluminium, CRI Group, AVZ Cybersecurity Solutions, Emirates NBD, Qatar Steel, and Gulf News, the official media partner for all Dubai Quality Group events.

Winners appreciation

The ceremony culminated with awards to the winners of all four awards, marking a momentous occasion for excellence, innovation, and women's empowerment in the UAE and the GCC.

The winners of the 1st cycle of the Medical Excellence MENA Award as follows:

Gold category winner:

Aster Hospital

Silver category winners:

Seha Kidney Care

Medcare Hospital Llc

The winners of the 1st cycle of the Global Artificial Intelligence Award as follows:

Gold category winners:

Dubai Police General Headquarters

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company - ADNOC

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority

Ministry Of Education – Oman

OQ - Oman

Silver category winners:

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

Apparel Group LLC

Ajman Police General Headquarters

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority

The winners of the 5th cycle of the UAE Innovation Award as follows:

Platinum category winners:

Emirates Global Aluminium

Ajman Police General Headquarters

Gold category winners:

Abu Dhabi Customs

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority

Kanoo Energy

Silver category winners:

Al Najma Al Fareeda International Group

Apparel Group LLC

Bronze category winners:

Sharjah Electricity, Water And Gas Authority

Gurudwara Temple - Jebel Ali

The winners of the 17th cycle of the Ideas Arabia International Award as follows:

Executive Innovation Leader category winner:

H.E. Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police

Best Shared Idea category winners:

The winning idea is (the "Al-Fares" project to provide insulin pumps) - Royal Humanitarian Foundation, received by HE Sheikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa , Secretary General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation in Bahrain.

, Secretary General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation in Bahrain. The winning idea is (Joint Financial Operations Room) - Dubai Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (The idea of the "Beginning of Hope" initiative) - Ajman Police General Headquarters

Health & Safety category winners:

The winning idea is (Physical readiness in the force) - Dubai Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (Ray) - Abu Dhabi Police G.H.Q - Special Tasks Sector

The winning idea is (Improve Stacking Robot Pad Replacement Activity for Auto Sow) - Emirates Global Aluminium

Process Efficiency category winners:

The winning idea is (Auto-Injector Assembly Line Lean Transformation) - SHL Medical

The winning idea is (Enhance process efficiency by making Billet SAW E & F compatible for 2m billet cutting.) - Emirates Global Aluminium

The winning idea is (Smart Parking) - Ajman Municipality & Planning Department

Organizational Culture category winners:

The winning idea is (Culture of Institutional Innovation) - Dubai Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (ThinkLean@SHL) - SHL Medical

The winning idea is (Ensan Award) - Charitable Society for Orphans Care "Ensan" Riyadh

Customer Happiness category winners:

The winning idea is (Sheryan: the innovative health professionals licensing system) - Dubai Health Authority

The winning idea is (Remote Litigation) - Ajman Municipality & Planning Department

The winning idea is (Proactive Services) - Dubai Police General Headquarters

Financial category winners:

The winning idea is (SVDC 2 Emergency Tank Pipeline) - Emirates Global Aluminium

The winning idea is (DM Investment Strategy) - Dubai Municipality

Sustainability Empowerment category winners:

The winning idea is (Waste Recycled Materials Collection Center –Disabled Friendly) - Dubai Municipality

The winning idea is (Innovative Solution for Soil Salinity Reduction Using Recycled Gypsum) - Iran Frame Company

The winning idea is (Detection of red palm weevil by sniffer dogs) - Abu Dhabi Police G.H.Q - Special Tasks Sector

Talent Support category winner:

The winning idea is (Future Forearms) - Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

Smart Services category winners:

The winning idea is (Smart monitoring systems to support the emergency plan and respond to high towers in the event of tangible or influential earthquakes) - Dubai Municipality

The winning idea is (The idea of the smart sponsorship service) - Ajman Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (Saqr Passport Application Service) - Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment

Educational & Training category winners:

The winning idea is (Systematic Training System SAT) - HR Sector - Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (Diploma of Anti-Human Trafficking Specialist) - Dubai Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (Noon Platform) - Charitable Society for Orphans Care "Ensan" Riyadh

People of Determination Support & Empowerment category winners:

The winning idea is (Therapeutic Horse Riding Training for People of Determination) - Dubai Police General Headquarters - Dubai Mounted Police

The winning idea is (Caring for and empowering people of determination) - Ajman Municipality & Planning Department

Green Initiative category winners:

The winning idea is (Hassad Project ( Plant for UAE)) - General Department of Correctional and Punitive Institutions – Dubai Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (Sustainable & Environmentally Friendly Car Rental Solutions) - Legend World Rent A Car

The winning idea is (Smart Irrigation Technologies) - Ajman Municipality & Planning Department

Technology category winners:

The winning idea is (Enterprise Command and Control Centre (EC3)) - Roads & Transport Authority

The winning idea is (Statistical analysis to interpret DNA fingerprint results) - Dubai Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (Smart Ambulance Services Systems) - Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority

Charitable Initiative category winners:

The winning idea is (Emirates Food Bank Foundation Initiative Package (Reducing Food Waste is Everyone's Responsibility) - Dubai Municipality - UAE Food Bank

The winning idea is ("Product of Bahrain's Goodness" project)- Royal Humanitarian Foundation

The winning idea is (Moeen Initiative) - Charitable Society for Orphans Care "Ensan" Riyadh

Media Marketing & Awareness category winners:

The winning idea is (Because I am a human campaign) - Charitable Society for Orphans Care "Ensan" Riyadh

The winning idea is (Mushrif National Park) - Dubai Municipality

Added Value to Product or Service category winners:

The winning idea is (Suspicious object detection and analysis) - Abu Dhabi Police G.H.Q - Special Tasks Sector

The winning idea is (Golden Points Initiative) - Ajman Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (Smart Deposit) - Dubai Police General Headquarters

Best Article Supporting Innovation category winner:

The winning idea is (Climate action demands bold social innovation and moonshot thinking) - Dubai Police GHQ - Aisha Saeed Harb

Best Innovation Teamwork category winners:

The winning idea is (Innovation Team for Service Development) - Dubai Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (Pre-heat Shunt) - Emirates Global Aluminium

Best Innovation System Coordinator category winner:

Dubai Police GHQ - Abdul Aziz Mohammed Mousa

Idea Of The Year category winner:

The winning idea is (Enterprise Command and Control Centre (EC3)) - Roads & Transport Authority

The winners of the 11th cycle of the UAE Ideas Award as follows:

Executive Innovation Leader category winner:

H.E Major General Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Assistant Director General for Resources and Support Services Affairs at the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defense

Innovative Leader In Security Solutions category winner:

H.E. Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

Entrepreneurship category winner:

The winning idea is (EGA Ramp-Up, powered by C3) - Emirates Global Aluminium

Inventions category winners:

The winning idea is (Ninhydren Porous Surface Treatment Device) - Dubai Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (Inventing a safety system) - Dubai Civil Defense

The winning idea is (Automatic hose folding device) - Civil Defense – Fujairah

Zero Bureaucracy category winners:

The winning idea is (Leadership in Human Resources) - Ministry Of Interior

The winning idea is (Program of the honor of the departed) - Ajman Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (Attestation of lease contracts) - Ajman Municipality & Planning Department

Media Coverage for National Initiative category winner:

The winning idea is (Let's communicate positively) - Dubai Public Prosecution

Environment (Green Applications) category winners:

The winning idea is (Sustainability of green concrete) - Ajman Municipality & Planning Department

The winning idea is (The use of virtual reality (VR) in firefighter training operations) - Sharjah Civil Defence Authority

The winning idea is (Nano Green Electric Wall Coating for Sustainable Heating) - Iran Frame Company

Smart Government & digital Transformation category winners:

The winning idea is (Digital Transformation Project in Dubai Civil Defense) - Dubai Civil Defense

The winning idea is (Digital Twinning and Crime Scene Rebuilding) - Dubai Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (Smart Ambulance Services Systems) - Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority

Voluntary & Humanitarian category winners:

The winning idea is (Emirates Food Bank Ramadan Month Campaign 2024) - Dubai Municipality - UAE Food Bank

The winning idea is (Home Conservation Initiative) - Sharjah Electricity, Water And Gas Authority

Promoting the Arabic Language category winner:

The winning idea is (Making a dictionary of military terms for explosives (English - Arabic)- Dubai Police General Headquarters

Empowerment of UAE citizens category winner:

The winning idea is (Real Estate Empowerment Initiative) - Dubai Land Department

Marketing the UAE Abroad category winners:

The winning idea is (Global Alliance to Reduce Fire Emissions) - Dubai Civil Defense

The winning idea is (Dubai Police's participation in the field of protecting and safeguarding children's rights through the Safety Ambassadors Initiative) - Dubai Police General Headquarters

Best Article Supporting Innovation category winner:

The winning idea is (The Future of Deepfakes Analysis of the possible consequences of the use of deepfakes on the police sector) - Dubai Police GHQ - Mariam Salem Alshamsi

Best Shared Idea category winners:

The winning idea is (Abu Dhabi Police Jiu-Jitsu and Tactical Defense Joint Project) - HR Sector - Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (Innovation in aircraft threat assessment and business process improvement at Dubai International Airports) - Dubai Police General Headquarters

The winning idea is (Smart Madad System) - Ministry Of Interior

The winning idea is (Innovative Educational Outreach) - Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority

Best Innovation Teamwork category winner:

Abu Dhabi Police G.H.Q - Special Tasks Sector

Best Innovation System Coordinator category winner:

First Lieutenant Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi - Ajman Police GHQ

Idea of the Year category winner:

The winning idea is (Ninhydren Porous Surface Treatment Device) - Dubai Police General Headquarters

The winners of the 20th cycle of the Emirates Women Award as follows:

Lifetime Achievement Award winner:

H.E. Hala Yousuf Mohad Badri

Entrepreneur Category winners:

Nayla Al Khaja

Leadership Category winners:

Dr. Ayesha Ahmad Saif Altheeb

Amna Abdulla Bin Qadeeb Alzaabi

Mahra Hilal Almutaiwei

Anoud Ahmed Ali Alsaadi

Professional Category winners:

Dr. Khulood Mohamed Alsayegh

Fatmah Ali Aldhanhani

Judge/ Dr. Hamda Abdulla Qatami Alsuwaidi

Dr. Nahed Ahmed Balalaa

Employee Category winners:

Dr. Mariam Mohammed Rashed Al Blooshi

Yusra Abdul Ghaffar Baqi

Dr. Soheila Ali Reza Mohamed Saleh Badpa

Dr. Hooriah Ahmed Mohammed

Young Employee Category winners:

Eng. Noora Alhammadi

Senior Eng. Hanan Qasim

Businesswomen Category winners:

Dr. Sumayya Khache

Social Work Category winners:

Hamama Yousef Saleh Ebrahim Alshehhi

Dr. Asma Mana Saeed Alotaiba

Dr. Bubbles Khandari

Innovation Category winners:

Hend Salem Matar Alshamsi

Asma Ahmad Abdulrahim Kandar Alahmed

Fatima Abdullah Alsamahi

Culture & Arts Category winners:

Muna Faisal Al Gurg

Dr. Noura Nasir Alkarbi

Basma Ali Ahmed Rashed Albeiei Aldanhani

Women Empowerment Category winners:

Apparel Group LLC - Private Sector

HR Sector - Abu Dhabi Police GHQ - Military Sector

Dubai Public Prosecution - Government Sector

Department Of Human Resources Ras Al-Khaimah - Government Sector

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority - Military Sector

“We are proud to celebrate the winners at this annual awards ceremony under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who has always supported the DQG with His Highness’s directives of innovation and excellence. DQG enhanced its vision, which resulted in 300 submissions from significant governmental and private entities from the region, honouring 131 winners from Switzerland, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, and India. This witness that the DQG’s awards are a platform for recognising the leading distinguished companies in the region, as it is a hub of innovation and excellence internationally.” Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Dubai Quality Group, said.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, a memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of H.H Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Patron of the Dubai Quality Group, Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Chairman of DQG, and Ms. Samira Mohammed Shaloh, Director General of the DQG, along with representatives from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, including Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, the Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, and Brigadier Ahmed Mayouf Al Ameri, Director General of Support Services.

Jury & Assessors appreciation

Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Chairman of DQG, honoured 128 judges, including heads of awards, Jury committees, team leaders, and assessors, in recognition of their voluntary efforts that contributed to the success of the awards and the selection of winners with the utmost transparency and credibility. He recognised Dr. Bassam Darwish, Secretary General of the Medical Excellence MENA Award, then honoured Dr. Rami Shaheen, Head of the Global AI Award, followed by Dr. Aref Bin Fadl, Head of the Emirates Innovation Award, the Ideas Arabia International Award, the UAE Ideas Award, and Dr. Russell Qassim, Head of the Emirates Women Award.

About Dubai Quality Group:

Dubai Quality Group is a non-profit organisation set up by the Dubai Department of Economic Development under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Guided by the vision of H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Quality Group was established in 1994 to develop and promote Quality and Business Excellence practices in UAE. Dubai Quality Group organises Quality and Business Excellence training, events, and programs throughout the year to improve and promote Quality of Service & Business Excellence in the region. DQG hosts Free Evening Seminars conducted exclusively for DQG member organisations to provide their employees with an effective networking and knowledge-sharing platform. Dubai Quality Group offers companies different partnership categories: Strategic Partner, Premium Partner & Associate Partner, and Bronze Partner.

