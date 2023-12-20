Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Organisers of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic have today announced a new strategic partnership with IFZA, a dynamic Free Zone community in Dubai. IFZA is confirmed as an official Partner for the upcoming 35th edition of the tournament in January 2024 at Emirates Golf Club.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic said: “We’re delighted to partner with IFZA as we prepare to deliver the historic 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January.

“This new partnership is of strategic importance with IFZA playing a key part in supporting Dubai’s economic growth in recent years, and this collaboration is another step forward that will help enhance our position as one of the leading golf tournaments in the global calendar while providing memorable experiences for players, officials and our fans alike.”

Jochen Knecht, IFZA’s CEO said: “IFZA is delighted to be a partner of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The event has incredible legacy and is a standard bearer for quality and excellence in the region. For 35 years, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic has been bringing the world’s greatest golfers to Dubai – this fits perfectly with IFZA’s commitment to position Dubai as a strategic business and lifestyle destination as we assist business leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world to establish their businesses in Dubai so we can create success together.

“IFZA is undergoing unprecedented international expansion to drive business generation from markets around the world into Dubai. A part of this drive will see IFZA offices in Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, China and the Americas. In addition, through our IFZA Cares programme, we have strong social and environmental values which we will bring to life at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic through our mangrove planting initiative.”

As the most dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community in the UAE, IFZA optimises the country's strategic location and world-class infrastructure to enable organisations to set up their business in Dubai to create success. To date, they have incorporated thousands of businesses from key international markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, USA, India and China, into UAE.

As part of the partnership, IFZA will provide invaluable support to help deliver the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region’s longest-running golf tournament, first held in 1989. In addition, as part of its ongoing environmental efforts, IFZA will plant a mangrove sapling at one of its existing planting locations in the UAE for every car that is parked by visitors at Emirates Golf Club during the milestone 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic from 18th to 21st January.

Its ecosystem is designed to provide a network of support to entrepreneurs and businesses beyond company formation, including commercial real estate, insurance, banking support, accounting services and professional training through the IFZA Academy for Training FZCO.

Less than two months remain until the Emirates Golf Club welcomes some of golf’s biggest names for the Rolex Series tournament. World No.2 and defending champion, Rory McIlroy, will be searching for his historic fourth title with organisers set to confirm further names for this year’s stellar line-up in the coming weeks.

Free general admission and hospitality tickets are available now, with the event’s Tournament Town set to feature a wide array of family-entertainment lined up on all four days. To secure your tickets or for more information, please visit www.dubaidesertclassic.com.

Organisers are also encouraging fans to use the Metro service to travel to and from the tournament, with Al Khail station located directly outside the club’s main entrance.

About Hero Dubai Desert Classic

The Dubai Desert Classic was founded in 1989 as the first DP World Tour event to take place in the Gulf, and the first and only Geo-certified golf event in the Middle East. Regarded as one of the most significant events on the DP World Tour, and part of the prestigious Rolex Series, it has been credited with paving the way for golf’s presence in the Middle East, as well as creating some of the most iconic moments in golfing history.

Promoted and organised by Falcon and Associates, the tournament played on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club, is fondly referred to as the ‘Major of the Middle East’, due to its legacy and world-class players drawn to the tournament every year.

The tournament is supported by title sponsor, Hero MotoCorp, and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), a founding partner of the Dubai Desert Classic. As the 35th edition of the event, the tournament will take place from 18th to 21st January 2024 in Dubai.

To learn more about the tournament, visit www.dubaidesertclassic.com

About IFZA

IFZA is the most dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community in the UAE, optimising the country's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its network of Government Authorities and Professional Partners.



Business owners and Employees can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including but not limited to property solutions, visa packages and training and development. The IFZA Business Park offers a wide variety of cutting-edge office facilities tailored to meet each Licensee’s individual needs and provides a professional, welcoming environment to greet clients, network with other businesses and thrive.