Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: — Henkel showcased its commitment to innovation in the consumer and retail space at the 10th edition of the Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) MENA Summit held in Riyadh. Bassel Elshaboury, Vice President Africa and Head of Marketing High Growth Region, Henkel Consumer Brands, participated in a panel session titled “The Future of Grocery.”

During the discussion, Elshaboury offered valuable insights into the diverse nature of shoppers and the evolving segmentation in the GCC concerning shopping habits. He shed light on the rising influence of Omnichannel, its impact on generations such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha, and emphasized the pivotal role that brands will play in shaping the digital landscape of tomorrow’s retail space.

Commenting on the event, Bassel Elshaboury stated: “Middle East and GCC consumers are more diverse than ever, presenting both an exciting and complex challenge for retailers and manufacturers. Meanwhile, the opportunities in this evolving market are substantial, and we are poised to seize them.”

Elshaboury was joined by a distinguished lineup of industry leaders, including Adriano Araujo, President of APAC & MEA for Ocado Solutions; Frederic Levy-Perrault, CEO of Al Raya Supermarkets; and Shehim Mohammed, Director - LuLu Hypermarkets, Saudi Arabia.

Moderated by Cyrille Fabre, Senior Partner in Bain & Company Middle East, the panel delved into the intricate landscape of emerging trends in grocery retail, highlighting cutting-edge innovations aimed at enhancing efficiency, immersive shopping experiences, and personalized content delivery. The session explored the key drivers of change and the groundbreaking innovations redefining the grocery shopping experience.

The 10th edition of the RLC MENA Summit, held under the theme ‘Fearless Innovation: Charting the Next Frontiers’, concluded today, setting a new milestone for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region’s retail consumer sector and its ongoing drive towards sustainable growth and innovation.

Henkel GCC boasts a diverse consumer brands portfolio encompassing well-known products and brands that have found resonance with Middle East consumers, including Schwarzkopf, Palette and Persil. Following the 2022 merger of Henkel’s business units Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care into Henkel Consumer Brands, the company has strategically invested in the GCC, focusing on capabilities, sustainability and digitalization to further solidify its position as an innovative leader in the Middle East retail and consumer industry.

