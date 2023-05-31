Dubai, UAE – #HEALTHLOVE is back bigger than ever this June 17th, with a full day of free happenings for the community. Running from 10am to 7pm, Times Square Center will be transformed with various zones for different activations including the main stage for talks, screening and health check area, self-love pamper zone for some much needed feel good, as well as workshops and activities throughout. With M&S, Fruitful Day, and Privee as sponsors, it is a unique blend of local and global companies wanting to support and champion women and family health through this free event.

On the pop-up front, women can expect self-care from Bedashing, health checks from Dubai London Clinic and Valeo, fertility testing by Ovasave, breast checks by Blended Wellness, bra fits by M&S, aesthetic consultations by BodySmart and more.

The workshop zone will offer, activities including Inner child healing meditation, a mindset coach to talk about how to be your own cheerleader, a talk on shifting out of survival mode: working with stress and anxiety, and even upcycling old t-shirts into funky tote bags or making dog toys to donate to K9 Animal shelter by Thrift for Good.

On the main stage, guests can learn about egg freezing, how women can work with their hormones to thrive and enhance their well-being, discover mindful eating for weight loss, explore the path to empowerment, how to overcome trauma to move forward with your life, and much more from experts.

#HealthLove will take place at Times Square Center on Saturday, June 17th from 10am to 7pm and a full itinerary of timings and activations will be released across social media via @tishtashtalks and @timessquaredxb . For more information visit www.healthloveuae.com.

