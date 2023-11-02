Dubai, UAE: A greater collaboration amongst three international healthcare conferences and exhibitions concluded today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, marking a pivotal moment that emphasizes the profound advantages from integration across diverse healthcare sectors. Events of these nature help to solidify the United Arab Emirates role as a global authority in advancing the frontiers of healthcare excellence and providing platforms for scientific advancements, setting a new gold standard for health and patient care, and affirming the UAE's role as an unparalleled beacon of progress in the use of technology.

Many people from different countries attended the Dubai Otology, Neurotology, and Skull Base Surgery Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Otology), the Annual Radiology Meeting in UAE (ARM), and the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM) which took place side-by-side and featured a conclusive program for each specialization.

Samar Al Farra, Vice president and Founding Board Member of the Radiographers Society of the Emirates (RASE) and Chairperson of the ARM Radiography Conference, stated: “The 8th edition of the ARM Radiography conference offered a comprehensive overview of AI's impact on healthcare and radiology, and it delved into other vital aspects of the field, such as radiation protection, pediatric care, preventive radiology, and emerging technologies. Delegates left with a deeper understanding of these crucial topics, paving the way for continued advancements in the industry.”

She continued: “This conference not only highlighted the importance of staying current with emerging trends but also reinforced the need for collaboration and innovation within the radiology community. It was an inspiring event that encourages professionals to drive positive change in their practice and patient care. More than 4,000 attendees from 22 different countries attended the conference and exhibition and shared their ideas.”

Up to 80% of diagnostic problems can be achieved through basic use of X-rays and ultrasound examinations, and during ARM, specialists held an exclusive workshop on Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy and Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy. With cutting-edge technology that provided instant imaging, doctors showcased the effective techniques and advantages of minimally invasive procedures to search and locate any cancers or diseases in the breast and how to remove them.

Dr. Ahmad Alamadi, Event Chairman of Dubai Otology, commented: “This 11th edition of Dubai Otology marked a significant stride moving forward, as we are devoted to building on top of the last decades achievements. With the help of our friends and colleagues from so many different parts of the world, we continue to cover a wide-range of topics that include issues affecting ear health, facial nerve care, hearing improvement, and better treatments for patients. We look forward to continue inviting professionals from across the globe to join us in Dubai next year and assist our efforts.”

Dr. Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Conference Chairperson of IFM 2023, stated: “During this milestone occasion held here in Dubai, we had the pleasure of hosting colleagues from around the world that shared our common concerns and further strengthening collaboration efforts to share scientific research and breakthroughs on a united platform. This 10th edition of IFM has proven more than ever why it is essential that we continue our commitment to enhancing primary healthcare, and we look forward to extending our dedication moving forward.”

Visitors attended a comprehensive conference and exhibition for all three events where combined, they witnessed 170 prominent physicians and specialists from around the world give their latest insights in their respective field throughout 84 scientific sessions. The exhibition floors featured over 130 brands and hands-on workshops showcasing cutting-edge tools to diagnose and treat patients, with exercises on effective maneuvers meant to give confidence and comfort.

Dubai Otology, ARM, and IFM are specialized events organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, and supported by several prominent regional and international medical societies.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact: