Dubai, UAE: H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, today opened the much-anticipated 21st edition of Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Reinforcing the diverse and rapidly increasing employment opportunities for Emiratis, the leading recruitment, skills development and networking forum for Emirati youths runs until 22nd September, 2022.

Held at Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2 and 3, day one of the event saw thousands of job seekers connected with an elite portfolio of over 100 leading public and private sector organisations, including Citi Bank, Al Futtaim Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Dubai Investment, and BMW.

The event’s agenda also included a range of exclusive sessions for job seekers, including a series of workshops with LinkedIn to build a successful career, as well as the launch of the three-day immersive coding boot camp – ‘Top Coder’ – run in partnership with AstroLabs Digital Academy. There were also a series of inspirational talks under the themes of ‘Be Powerful’, ‘Be Soulful’, ‘Be Inspired’ and ‘Be Talented’. These were all in line with this year’s theme, ‘Be’, to inspire young Emiratis to be bold and follow their passions to turn them into careers.

Asma Alsharif, AVP, Sustainable Development, Exhibitions, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “As the UAE Government continues to invest in youth development and work towards building a competitive knowledge economy, Ru’ya will play a vital role in supporting this vision. With this year’s Ru’ya set to be our best yet – and day one already a huge success – we are pleased to be working with our exhibiting partners to offer advice and showcase the vast number of opportunities available to thousands of young Emiratis. We hope to equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to unleash their full potential and define their career paths.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said: “The ministry is always looking forward to meeting and attracting youth talents and experienced ones to achieve the ministry’s strategic objectives and higher vision, and Ru’ya provides the perfect opportunity for this. MoFAIC offers jobs in different sectors, such as the diplomatic sector, consular affairs and support services affairs among others, and has officially launched its “Career Talent” platform at Ru’ya Careers UAE, which allows candidates and job seekers to now apply online.”

Dr. Saleh Abdulla Murad, Director General of General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, said: “We are committed to participating in all the national events and exhibitions, such as Ru’ya, to attract UAE nationals and provide them with vast opportunities that will help them serve their country. This falls under Dubai Police’s direction to enhance the safety and security of our community and ensure the happiness of our society.”

Serine Srouji, Government Alliance Partner at LinkedIn, said: “We’re delighted to be here at Ru’ya, where you can visit the LinkedIn team and get personalised advice on how to boost your digital professional profile, engage with employers, and job interview tips. The LinkedIn space will also have an on-site photo studio where you can take a professional photo for your LinkedIn profile.”

Mohamed Zarooni, Senior Vice President, Country Human Resources Officer for the UAE, at Citibank said: “Ru’ya is a fantastic event and we’re so pleased to be here. Not only does it offer a great opportunity for us to showcase our long-standing commitment to the UAE, but also it is critical to our Emiratisation drive. As we strive towards our goal to grow the number of UAE nationals we have in senior leadership and management roles, Ru’ya offers a platform to connect us with the top talent from across the UAE, so we can then offer them growth opportunities and connect them with our global network at Citibank.”

Days two and three of the event will feature more interactive sessions and inspiring talks under the ‘Be’ theme, from talented and brave Emirati youths who created their own career paths, including Shaikha Al Mazroui of Dubai Police VIP Protection Unit and Abdulrahman Al Mamari, a professional Sky Diver. On the last day of Ru’ya, the winner of the ‘The Next You’ entrepreneurship competition will also be announced, along with the winners of the ‘Upcycle & Design’ sustainability competition and the ‘Top-coder’ best video game competition.

Offering a diverse portfolio of internship opportunities and professional roles in industries ranging from banking, energy, logistics, property, government, telecoms, and hospitality, Ru’ya, Careers Redefined 2022, will support businesses and job seekers as they look to enhance Emiratisation efforts in line with the UAE Government’s strategy.

