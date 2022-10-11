Dubai: His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, explored and commended various initiatives and projects of Abu Dhabi government entities, which were showcased through different platforms during the GITEX Global 2022 between October 10 to 14, 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Latest innovations and smart innovations were exhibited at the event which aim to implement strategic initiatives to meet the needs, as well as ensure happiness of the community.

His Excellency was accompanied by H.E. Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of Department of Health (DoH) in Abu Dhabi, H.E Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, H.E Sarah Shuhail, Director General of Ewaa, H.E Salama Al Ameemi, Director General, Ma'an, H.E Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, H.E. Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Director General of The Family Care Authority, and number of officials from various departments.

H.E Dr. Al Khaili lauded the participation of governmental entities in Abu Dhabi, reflecting their commitment to implement the directives of the wise leadership in the field of smart and digital services, which aims at ensuring a prosperous life for citizens and residents. He highlighted that the projects showcased at the GITEX Global 2022 presents opportunities to deliver smart applications for all, further promoting service quality and accelerating the digital transformation process in Abu Dhabi. He stated that the DCD has been dedicated to providing essential smart tools and digital platforms to achieve its vision of ensuring a quality lifestyle for the society.

During H.E. Al Khaili’s visit, Abu Dhabi’s social progress was highlighted under the ‘Enabling Governmental Data’ program that was launched at the GITEX Global 2022. The program aims at delivering high-quality integrated data for the Abu Dhabi community, and further contributing to monitoring and analysing Abu Dhabi’s social sector. It also enables addressing crucial challenges, devising policies and decisions, and designing initiatives and programs, to better serve all community members.

The projects showcased through different platforms by the Abu Dhabi government presented numerous opportunities for visitors to explore various innovative digital services, projects, and initiatives. They also explored six innovative projects showcased by the DCD, which are ‘Virtual Reality for the Elderly’, ‘Social Atlas’, ‘Metaverse Technology’, ‘Dignified Life’ platform, ‘Tegahwa’ platform, and ‘Wyakom’ platform.

-Ends-

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 6 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).