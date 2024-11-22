The meeting welcomed the announcement of the MAC Strategy 2031 setting the roadmap for conservation, protection and expansion of mangroves worldwide

Dubai: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, unveiled the MAC (Mangrove Alliance for Climate) Strategy 2031 at the second ministerial meeting of the MAC taking place on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan on 21st November.

Her Excellency co-chaired the ministerial meeting with Her Excellency Nani Hendiarti, Deputy Minister for Environment and Forestry Managements for the Republic of Indonesia. The meeting was attended by ministers from MAC member countries, who reviewed the MAC Strategy 2031 and explored future direction to enhance their collaborative efforts in promoting mangrove restoration globally. Their discussions focused on strengthening joint initiatives to expand and protect mangrove ecosystems worldwide.

HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak began the session by giving opening remarks and the UAE’s country statement, highlighting the UAE’s efforts in conserving and expanding its mangrove forests. HE emphasized the country's contributions to global mangrove ecosystems and spoke extensively about the benefits of mangrove ecosystems in climate mitigation and adaptation as well as fostering other marine and coastal species.

HE Dr. Al Dahak said: “Mangroves act as a natural carbon sink, capturing four times more carbon than rainforests. They provide natural flood protection, prevent erosion, help limit sea level rise. In the UAE, we recognise the critical role mangrove forests play in helping us to achieve our nation’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy. At COP26 in 2021, we stepped up our ambition to expand the UAE’s mangrove cover and pledged to restore 100 million mangroves by 2030.”

HE underscored the importance of collaboration referencing the success of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC) and the closely coordinated efforts by its members.

HE thanked Indonesia for their unwavering support for mangroves conservation worldwide and also welcomed the work of other members in contributing to their ecosystems.

Unveiling the MAC Strategy 2031, Her Excellency Dr. Al Dahak said: “Our collective efforts to boost mangroves worldwide are embodied in the MAC 2031 Strategy, which offers a blueprint to to enable mangrove ecosystems to thrive on a global scale. This Strategy raises MAC’s ambitions in mangrove conservation and will drive clear, coordinated action.”

Her Excellency’s speech was followed by a keynote address by Her Excellency Nani Hendiarti, Deputy Minister for Environment and Forestry Managements for the Republic of Indonesia, and a presentation by the Mangrove Breakthrough. The meeting concluded with interventions by the member states and closing remarks by Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak and Her Excellency Nani Hendiarti, Deputy Minister for Environment and Forestry Managements for the Republic of Indonesia.

MAC members pledge to rehabilitate and restore mangroves within their countries while also supporting similar efforts internationally. By doing so, the alliance aims to leverage and bolster the ongoing commitments of member countries across various areas, including scientific research, coastal management and conservation, education, climate mitigation, climate adaptation, and relevant policymaking.

Prior to the ministerial meeting, technical committees representing all 45 MAC members convened at COP16 in Cali, Colombia, to review and finalize the proposed MAC Strategy 2031 for ministerial deliberation. This Strategy offers a roadmap to support member states in adhering to their mangrove conservation commitments and promoting sustainable climate action through nature-based solutions.