Doha: – Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) makes its return to the annual International Doha Book Fair with new titles from its brightly illustrated children’s catalogue, an expanded Young Adult (YA) roster, including highly anticipated sequels and new releases, and critical original and translated titles for avid readers and lifelong learners. HBKU Press continues to establish its presence as one of the most respected and preferred publishers locally, as well as facilitator of literacy and learning with its commitment to publishing universally beneficial literature for global readers.

“The Doha Book Fair is one of our most highly anticipated annual events,” said Bachar Chebaro, Executive Director of HBKU Press. “Our mission is strategically twofold. We publish unique Arab stories and voices through our work with talented creatives from Qatar and the region to cater to the local literary community, while also having great ambitions to establish an international presence by translating our perspectives into accessible stories and bringing beloved universal classics to our readers here at home. This is a key networking event in which we look forward to strengthening existing relationships with fellow publishing professionals, as well as forge new ones with other Arabic publishing houses within the region. The Doha International Book Fair is an invaluable opportunity for us to showcase our wonderfully diverse catalogue, as well as connect with our readers and put them in touch with their favorite authors.”

Author-reader interactions

The Doha International Book Fair is a particularly special occurrence for locally based readers. HBKU Press strives to maintain its ties with the Qatar literary community by inviting its authors to make personal appearances and interact with attendees. Authors published by HBKU Press will be appearing throughout the fair for meet and greets in which they sign personalized copies of their books, connect with fans of their work, and share more about their experiences, challenges, and triumphs as authors and creatives. Beyond the opportunity for readers to reacquaint themselves with known published authors, the Doha Book Fair is additionally a forum in which newcomers can debut their recently published titles and launch their books among the community. Visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to attend these launches and have personal book copies signed by their favorite authors through the facilitation of HBKU Press, which has the distinct pleasure of inviting up to two authors a day to make appearances throughout the occurrence of the fair.

HBKU Press authors continue to be the pride of this publishing house. In addition to being immensely talented and innovative with their abilities to tell inspiring stories that simultaneously educate and entertain, these authors make critical strides in social, political, and educational discourse, effectively making them invaluable pillars in the greater literary community.

Fuel for Intrepid Adventurers

The YA genre is one which continues to remain popular worldwide for its positive messaging and universal coming-of-age themes, and HBKU Press is delighted to announce the newest addition to its own growing catalogue and contribution to this critical genre. HBKU Press provides educational and inspiring books for both Arabic and English language readers, with many titles translated and offered in both languages to increase accessibility to high quality literature. The HBKU Press YA catalogue is characterized by themes that aid in the holistic development of teens and young adults, with each book produced with the reader in mind while working with authors to tell their stories in their own unique voices.

Kummam Al-Madeed is one such author who will be debuting her highly anticipated sequel, Wielding Magic. Kummam is no stranger to the supernatural world. A Qatari author specializing in English-written fantasy novels, her passion for writing seeps through every page and is evident in her carefully constructed universe. Her first novel, Calling Magic, is a fantastical introduction to the world of Tia, the most powerful witch of her age. Here we come to know the value of bravery, persistence in navigating adversity, and the importance of friendship. Wielding Magic is the stunning sequel which follows Tia into a new environment, and promises to be just as thrilling, wonderous, and of course, enchanting as its predecessor.

Author Ali Al-Naama will also be present to debut his first book with HBKU Press, Circus of the Greats. Ali is also a Qatari author and follows the footsteps of his grandfather, Abdullah Hussain Al-Naama, who founded Qatar’s first magazine, Al-Ouroba, as well as its first newspaper, Al-Arab. Ali, a writer from a young age, creates by nature. A mystical tale full of magic and intrigue, Circus of the Greats introduces readers to Al-Naama’s worldbuilding talents with an impressively expansive new universe to immerse themselves in. With a long roster of considerably well-developed characters, Circus of the Greats is a masterclass in novel writing and creating numerous plotlines which simultaneously run in parallel while seamlessly overlapping.

In addition to imaginative original content, HBKU Press pours significant heart into sourcing and translating stories which connect readers with writers from all over the world. One such endeavor is the Planet Omar series by accomplished YA author, Zanib Mian. Planet Omar tells the quirky tales of hugely imaginative boy named Omar through this critically acclaimed, highly illustrated series. To make Omar’s heartful lessons accessible to Arabic language readers, HBKU Press has carefully translated the text as well as illustrations of the first three books of the series, Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet, as well as its subsequent sequels, Planet Omar: Unexpected Super Spy, and Planet Omar: Incredible Rescue Mission.

The World Awaits

HBKU Press strives to be an accomplished publisher as well as a facilitator of reading and learning. This is certainly the case for the always brightly illustrated titles within the children’s category, delivering important and educational learning opportunities for the youngest readers learning about the world around them.

Could the Stars Stay Bright? by popular HBKU Press author Basma Elkhatib teaches children about the importance of staying curious and proactive in a world that is rapidly being controlled by robots and machines. Originally a beautifully written Arabic story, this title has since been translated into English for readers everywhere to remember the importance of preserving the planet we live on and curling up with a good book. The Worry Balloon by Balsam Amoura is another colorful new title younger readers can look forward to diving into. It tackles the very pertinent concern surrounding anxiety in children and anyone struggling with life’s everyday worries in an accessible and delightful read. Also an original Arabic book, this story is now available in English for any readers who might need just a little bit of extra help dealing with their own worry balloon.

In addition to fictional stories which help children learn and grow, HBKU Press also publishes stories which help young readers learn more concretely about the world. My Favorite Day by prolific Qatari author Muneera Al-Romaihi is an original Arabic book that helps young readers get to know the days of the week and choose their own favorite day. Muneera has many original and translated books with HBKU Press, including 2021 National Indie Excellence Award Finalist A Fright Night, available in Arabic, English, and soon French. In My Favorite Day, readers will learn the names of each day in Arabic, as well as learn to identify what makes each day special and how to differentiate between school days and weekends. By the end of this delightfully illustrated book, young readers will know each day of the week and even have a favorite day of their own!

HBKU Press supports young readers on their early journeys of exploration as they learn how to relate to their immediate surroundings and environments. The Five Senses by Ward Ayyan illustrates the functions of each of our senses and the unique roles they play in our lives. Ward has grown up with a true love for reading and writing, penning children’s stories with dedication while pursuing her studies in computer science. Equal parts whimsical and informative, young readers are sure to learn something new and find joy in discovery through The Five Senses.

Lifelong Readers, Lifelong Learners

HBKU Press is unique in its ambitions. While it is very much a local publishing house with residents from its home country firmly in mind, it also makes significant headway in cross-cultural publishing. The ability to cultivate a practice which is simultaneously local and international is no easy feat, as HBKU Press develops a reliable reputation for quality production of original content in addition to its commitment to adhering to international best practices for translation and making critical pillars in the literary world accessible to Arabic language readers. The HBKU Press catalogue is more international than ever. Adult readers wishing to indulge in moving literature will find no shortage in the latest additions to the steadily expanding HBKU Press catalogue - from monumental international works which have been translated for local audiences to unique original publications.

Transportation Through Fiction

The hugely influential Pandora’s Box by Osamu Dazai is now available in Arabic language, adapting the message of world-renown Greek mythology about a box containing all the evils of the world. An immensely poignant tale, this story reminds all readers that there is always hope. Similarly, The Last Days of Terranova by hugely influential Spanish author Manuel Rivas recounts the gripping final days of the Terranova Library before finally shutting down for good. A wonderfully poignant tale about the memories and lives of all those who passed through its doors, it soon becomes evident that the Terranova Library is more than a library, but also a safe haven for people and ideas. Translated from Galician, The Last Days of Terranova is now available to Arabic language readers via HBKU Press.

In addition to translated novels, HBKU Press empowers local authors to tell stories in their own languages, such as the stirring Arabic novel, Fereej bin Dirham by Kaltham Al-Kuwari. Al-Kuwari is a Qatari writer, poet, and academic. She is the recipient of many awards, including the Fiction and Critical Creativity Award from the Ministry of Culture, the Intellectual and Creative Production Award, and the Arab Pioneers Award from the League of Arab States. Her lyrical style is on full display with Fereej bin Dirham, her latest novel for adults with HBKU Press that tells a moving story about a small town with big heart.

Real-Life Contributions with HBKU Press

Readers with interests in non-fiction and current affairs are sure to find a wide range of HBKU Press titles which appeal to academic, historical, and sociocultural curiosity.

The Centrality of Middle Class: Sociopolitical Resilience & Economic Stability by Qatari scholar Dr. Khalid Al-Jufairi is an academic inquiry into the vital role the middle class plays in society’s growth and welfare. Al-Jufairi emphasizes the increasing proliferation of discourse concerning economic growth when evaluating political stability, development, and positive growth. Dr. Al-Jufairi will be available at the fair to meet other likeminded scholars or interested readers, as well as sign personal copies of his book.

Also available at the fair will be Dr. Salim Zakhour, the co-author of the groundbreaking and recently launched Qatar Communication Strategies: From Managing a Crisis to Creating a Successful National Brand alongside communications expert Dr. Nadine Karam. This book examines closely the case of Qatar and its developing communications practices throughout the blockade to the global success of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Particularly pertinent is the nascent and rapid proliferation of AI usage in public and private entities, which is similarly examined in this book. Dr. Zakhour will also be available at the fair to speak more about these critical developments with attendees.

In addition to seeking knowledge through academic works, HBKU Press also guides readers with aspirations to make positive lifestyle changes through the health-focused Dr. Good series. Translated from French, this series encompasses comprehensive, wellness-oriented books which each tackle a separate facet of common health concerns and struggles. Yes I Can Quit Smoking offers a practical set of guidelines to understand the effects of smoking and how to apply achievable goals through a motivational program to quit once and for all. Subsequent additions to the series include I Will Finally Sleep Well! and I Control Stress, which similarly delve into the root causes of lifestyle factors that negatively impact wellness and suggests practical avenues of development for the reader to easily implement in their everyday lives. Other titles in the series which are sure to be staples over the course of health-driven improvement are Boosting My Immunity, Treatments for Joint Stiffness, and Less Sugar, More Fun, and are all written by experts in health, fitness, and nutrition to help readers understand their struggles and how to overcome them.

HBKU Press celebrates another successful year of producing quality, impactful literature. Whether interests be in academia, lifestyle, politics, culture, fantasy, or simply good books, it continues to deliver on its commitment to readers of all age groups and reading levels. HBKU Press will be available at the Doha International Book Fair from June 12 – 21 of June, at H2, 79.

