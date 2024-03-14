Jeddah: Art Jameel, an organisation that supports artists and creative communities announces its inaugural Ramadan Nights at Hayy Jameel, Jeddah’s home for the arts (March 13 - April 4, 2024). Promising a rich roster of experiences that celebrate the spirit of community, culture and wellbeing, Ramadan Nights at Hayy Jameel is a cultural destination, presenting workshops, talks, film screenings, Ramadan-specific pop-up eateries and shopping opportunities across 14 nights with more than 30 collaborators, free and open to all. Hayy Cinema illuminates the big screen with a film programme that brings a curated selection of local and international films to unwind post-iftar through midnight. For more information and bookings, visit hayycinema.org, or purchase your ticket at the Hayy Cinema box office at Hayy Jameel.

Alongside Art Jameel activations, Hayy Markets, designed with support from our community engagement partner Upgrade, includes Jeddah-based market participants and creative collaborators, showcasing artisans, designers, artists and more sourced via a popular open call. Participants include: Nafisa Shams, Nabati, Marinus, Zahra Breast Cancer Association, Hakawi, Karama Yoga, S Design, Ganache, JewelryBox, Pottereena, JED Board Games, Honest, Mamoltna, MEDD Cafe & Roastery, Azka Foods, In Africa, Mansaj Art, Sigo, Samar Allarakia, The Root, Kids In The Patio, Radish House and Dar Waraqa Publishing, Health In A Jar, King Abdulaziz University, Qanaateer, Snack & Such and our very own Hayy Residents Aysh Academy and Sofia’s Bistro.

The vibrant programme offers interactive workshops, children’s activities, storytelling, games, talks, performances, culinary adventures, shopping opportunities, wellness sessions as well as opportunities to discover Hayy Arts current group exhibition ‘At the Edge of Land’ (on view through April 16, 2024). The two-floor exhibition brings together 18 international artists showing in Saudi Arabia for the first time, and investigates the intricate and often concealed relationships between landscapes and trade and their interconnected geographies, resources and commodities.

Entry to Ramadan at Hayy Jameel is free of charge and open to all ages. RSVP is required and some activities are charged or request prior registration due to limited seating. Tickets for Hayy Cinema are purchased via hayycinema.org, or at the Hayy Cinema box office at Hayy Jameel.

For the full Ramadan at Hayy Jameel programme, click here

Ramadan at Hayy Jameel opening hours:

Week 1

Wednesday March 13 - Saturday March 16

10pm - 2am

Week 2

Wednesday March 20 - Saturday March 23

10pm - 2am

Week 3

Wednesday March 27 - Saturday March 30

10pm - 2am

Week 4

Wednesday March 3 - Thursday March 4

11pm - 2am

About Art Jameel

Art Jameel supports artists and creative communities. Founded and supported by the Jameel family philanthropies, the independent organisation is headquartered in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and works globally. Art Jameel’s programmes – across exhibitions, commissions, research, learning and community-building – are grounded in a dynamic understanding of the arts as fundamental to life and accessible to all.

Art Jameel’s two institutions – Hayy Jameel, a dedicated complex for the arts and creativity in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Jameel Arts Centre, an innovative contemporary institution in Dubai, UAE – are complemented by digital initiatives plus collaborations with major institutional partners and a network of practitioners across the world.

About Hayy Jameel

Hayy Jameel is developed and managed by Art Jameel as Saudi Arabia's dedicated arts complex and creative hub. Hayy Jameel joins Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai – which opened in 2018 – in its

efforts to build culture-oriented, connected communities. Designed by waiwai, Hayy references the Arabic word for neighbourhood, denoting the convivial and collaborative nature of the complex and its intent on bringing together a wide range of creative disciplines in one destination.

Alongside the museum Hayy Arts, education platforms Hayy Learning and Hayy Studios is Hayy Cinema, Saudi’s first independent audiovisual centre, designed by Jeddah-based architects Bricklab – and now Hayy Explorers, a forthcoming ‘drop-in’ children’s zone, featuring a year-long dynamic programme. Fenaa Hayy, a multi-purpose space for performances, workshops and talks opens onto Saha, a central community courtyard underpinned by philosophies of sustainability and adaptability.

The Art Jameel-run not-for-profit spaces are joined by Hayy Residents – a set of pioneering, homegrown creative enterprises that range from contemporary art and performance to design and publishing, culinary institutes, new cafes and eateries.

The launch of Hayy Jameel in 2021 marked 75 years of Jameel family global philanthropies and is in line with Vision 2030, coming to fruition with a new era for the arts and creative sector across the Kingdom.

