Dubai, UAE: HAYAH, the region’s pioneering digital-first life insurer, hosted its inaugural Jalsa by HAYAH on Wednesday, 5th February, at the prestigious One&Only One Za’abeel, bringing together leading figures from the insurance and financial sectors to explore the evolution of life insurance and pensions in the MENA region.

Derived from the Arabic word for “reunion,” Jalsa by HAYAH is an exclusive series of events designed to spark forward-looking discussions on the industry’s most pressing challenges and opportunities. More than a gathering, the event showcased HAYAH’s commitment to bridging the region’s protection and retirement gaps while leading the charge in shaping the future of insurance through innovation, technology, and customer-centric solutions.

A Dynamic Discussion on Legacy and the Future

A key highlight of the event was the thought-provoking panel discussion, “Legacy in Motion: Shaping the Future of Insurance,” featuring an esteemed lineup of industry leaders:

Chakib Abouzaid, Secretary General of the General Arab Insurance Federation (GAIF)

Patrick Choffel, an industry veteran with global leadership experience at AIG and ALICO

Fareed Lutfi, Secretary General of the Emirates Insurance Federation and the Gulf Insurance Federation

Mohamed Seghir, CEO of HAYAH, moderated the discussion, which delved into the vast potential of the MENA life insurance and pensions market, the structural shifts taking place, and the key strategies needed to drive meaningful industry transformation. He said “HAYAH is at the forefront of transforming the industry, taking the lead in delivering the right solutions to bridge the region’s savings and protection gaps”

Announcing Rihla by HAYAH 2025

During the event, HAYAH unveiled the forthcoming release of the second edition of Rihla by HAYAH (2025). This comprehensive industry report consolidates key data, insights, and expert perspectives on insurance, health, life, and artificial intelligence. The report aims to serve as a critical resource for industry professionals navigating the evolving insurance landscape.

Empowering Futures Through Innovation

Jalsa by HAYAH reaffirmed the company’s “Empowering Futures” mission—a vision that prioritises addressing fundamental societal challenges, including retirement savings, financial inclusion, and community resilience. HAYAH continues to set new industry benchmarks through its pioneering digital-first approach, ensuring that individuals, families, and businesses across the region are better prepared for the future.

As HAYAH continues its journey to redefine the life insurance and pensions sector in the MENA region, Jalsa by HAYAH marks the beginning of an ongoing dialogue—one that will shape the industry for generations to come.

About HAYAH Insurance Company:

HAYAH Insurance Company is a leading digital insurance provider in the UAE, offering a range of innovative insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of individuals and businesses. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, HAYAH leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver seamless, accessible, and affordable insurance products.

For further information please contact

Nigel Sillitoe

CEO, Insight Discovery

Email: sillitoe@insight-discovery.com