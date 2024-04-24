Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is set to make its much-awaited comeback for its 13th edition, slated to take place from May 1st to May 6th, 2024, in the United Arab Emirates. The esteemed beauty pageant celebrates the resilience, elegance and charm of married Indian women worldwide.

After successful events in India, Greece and Vietnam, the event will once again take place in the UAE, hosted at the Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai from May 1st to 5th. Participants will engage in a series of activities including photoshoots, practice sessions and the initial resort wear contest and talent round. Renowned industry experts like Anjali Sahani will provide training and grooming to the participants, alongside celebrity hair stylist Sylvie Rodgers and celebrity photographer Rony Kaula.

The grand finale is scheduled for May 6th, where 107 women from diverse corners of the globe as India, Australia, USA, UK, Netherlands, as well as GCC countries including the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will compete for the prestigious title with Bollywood celebrity Tisca Chopra as the judge amongst other prominent names.

Organised by Haut Monde India, this platform aims to inspire and celebrate the strength and beauty of married women who may have encountered obstacles in pursuing their dreams earlier in life. More than just a beauty pageant, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is a committed advocate for women's empowerment and supports causes that help women succeed and reach their goals.

"Our mission is to empower and encourage married women to pursue their dreams, providing them with a platform to shine and effect positive change globally. Each participating woman has a unique story to share and possesses the power to inspire and uplift women worldwide" says Bharat K Bhramar, Chairman of Haut Monde India.

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide stands as a prestigious platform celebrating the courage, grace and talent of married women. It serves as a stage for married women from diverse backgrounds to showcase their inner radiance, elegance and outer beauty while making meaningful contributions to society. Renowned for its dedication to women's empowerment, diversity and excellence, the pageant continues to showcase these women’s talent worldwide.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact info@hautmondeindia.com