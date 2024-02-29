Dubai, UAE: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences participated in the fourteenth forum of policy dialogue organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in the capital city of Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa, from February 26th to 29th, under the theme “Global Report on Teachers: Addressing Teacher Shortages and Transforming the Profession”.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, “We are pleased to participate in the fourteenth Policy Dialogue Forum, based on the Foundation's membership in UNESCO's International Task Force on Teachers, through which we aim to ensure Emirati representation in this important annual forum. We consider it an opportunity to showcase the state's interest in education development and its contributions, as well as to exchange knowledge and experiences with experts, stakeholders, and education enthusiasts from around the world. It's an investment in improving teachers' performance and addressing various education-related issues and emerging challenges, including the global teacher shortage affecting educational access and learning opportunities.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi added that the Foundation sponsored the project on the Status of Teachers Worldwide, completed by UNESCO's international team, within the framework of the organization's goals to monitor and improve teachers' conditions globally. He explained that the report was based on a realistic study and included important indicators for educational decision-makers worldwide regarding the challenges facing educational systems in light of declining numbers of teachers and reduced interest in this vital profession for human development.

He emphasized that as a UAE-based institution, they contribute to supporting the forum by engaging in discussions on common challenges leading to teacher shortages and how to address them through effective policies, exploring future transformative strategies to validate and enhance the teaching profession.

He stated, “The forum provided an ideal platform for education stakeholders, including policymakers and teachers, to deliberate and delve into issues related to educating children, youth, and adults, reaffirming the importance of education as an equalizer in society. Additionally, the forum fostered more effective knowledge and experience exchange, creating a unique opportunity to build alliances for advocacy and resource mobilization.”

-Ends-