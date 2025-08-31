Dubai, United Arab Emirate s: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences organized an orientation session for students admitted to the seventh cohort of The Master of Educational Innovation Program. The event, held at the Foundation’s headquarters in Dubai, was conducted in collaboration with the College of Education at United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and attended by representatives from both institutions, along with the new students.

The orientation forms part of the Foundation’s efforts to empower national educational talent by equipping them with advanced knowledge and innovative methodologies that support sustainable educational development in the UAE and align with global best practices in preparing future leaders in education.

Her Excellency Khawla Ahmed Bahlooq, Assistant Executive Director of the Excellence Sector, emphasized the program’s role in strengthening the capacities of teachers and education professionals, preparing them to assume effective leadership positions within the educational system. She also commended the strategic partnership with UAE University, noting its vital contribution to supporting academic programs and enriching educational content.

Her Excellency stated: “The Master of Educational Innovation Program embodies the Foundation’s vision of fostering excellence and creating a distinguished academic environment that equips the education system to meet future challenges. At the Hamdan Foundation, we believe that human development is the cornerstone of progress, and that quality education is the pathway to achieving both institutional and societal excellence.”

Her Excellency emphasized that the program plays a vital role in enhancing educational leadership and promoting a culture of innovation in teaching, particularly in schools and universities. She noted that the continuity and growing interest in the program reaffirm the value of innovation in educational awareness and strengthen the sector’s capacity to adapt to evolving needs. She also wished the students a successful academic journey and fulfilling professional careers.

Professor Ahmed Qabalan, Program Coordinator and faculty member at the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, College of Education at UAEU, provided a detailed overview of the program structure. Spanning 18 months and delivered through a flexible weekend schedule, the program focuses on two core areas: innovation in teaching and innovation in school leadership. It also covers key themes such as design thinking, innovative educational leadership, and the integration of technology in education.

Since its launch in 2019, The Master of Educational Innovation Program has become one of the leading programs for advancing teaching and leadership skills. It aims to drive meaningful change in the education system by empowering teachers and school leaders to adopt innovative approaches in instruction and management. The curriculum includes applied projects to ensure participants can translate learning into practice within their professional contexts.

For the academic year 2025–2026, 22 teachers and education leaders have joined the seventh cohort, including 10 who received scholarships from the Foundation as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting national educational talent. With this intake, the total number of students enrolled in the program has reached 130, of whom 72 have benefited from full scholarships provided by the Foundation.

The Foundation also shared data on the previous six cohorts, which together included 108 participants, reflecting the steady expansion of the program and the increasing demand for its specialized academic offering tailored to the needs of the education sector.

Through this program, the Foundation continues to consolidate its role as a key academic platform that supports quality educational outcomes and contributes to achieving the UAE’s national vision for educational excellence, underpinned by its strong strategic partnership with United Arab Emirates University.