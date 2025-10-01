Nasser Al Hajri: The health and safety of our workforce is our top priority

Promoting a healthy work environment, encouraging hazard prevention culture, and fostering safety awareness

Doha / Qatar: The Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – Qatar’s leading logistics provider – held an awareness seminar on safe storage and handling of hazardous materials, with the participation of the Prevention Department at the General Directorate of Civil Defence, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change’s Chemicals and Hazardous Waste Department, and academic advisers from the University of Doha for Science and Technology. The seminar aimed to raise awareness of occupational safety standards and equip participants with preventive measures to minimize risks in storage and transportation operations.

Nasser Al Hajri, Chief People Officer at GWC, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Labour for its efforts in raising awareness of occupational safety standards, emphasizing that the company places the health and safety of its workforce as its top priority, ensuring comprehensive training on occupational safety and health procedures, proper use of personal protective equipment, regular emergency drills, a healthy work environment, active prevention of hazards, and a culture of awareness and best practices, all supported by strict adherence to preventive measures.

He added: “At GWC, we follow stringent international safety protocols to ensure the safe storage of hazardous materials. This involves regular employee training on safe handling practices, emergency preparedness, gas monitoring alarms, fire alarms, secondary containment systems, routine maintenance, risk assessments, and continually reinforcing awareness of occupational health and safety.”

GWC implements a Safety Observation Reporting (SOR) System—a streamlined process that encourages all employees to report workplace observations they encounter on a day-to-day basis to help identify and mitigate occupational hazards and/or unsafe conditions in the workplace.

Al Hajri noted that GWC continuously enhances its occupational safety and health standards by integrating them into its daily operations, while actively promoting awareness of safety, health, and environmental management systems, safe operational practices, and enhancing the quality of risk assessments, work procedure controls, and ongoing monitoring of health, safety, environment, and security performance indicators. This encompasses occupational health, workplace injuries, illnesses, and security incidents, all aligned with the latest international standards and best practices.

GWC is one of the leading logistics providers in the MENA region that offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services. As the largest private sector developer of logistics hubs in the region, GWC has constructed over 4 million square meters of world-class logistics infrastructure, serving both local and international clients, while continually bidding on new projects and management agreements.

These hubs offer a wide range of services across various sectors on a 3PL and 4PL basis, with specialized hubs catering to industries like oil and gas in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed industrial cities.

