United Arab Emirates: The College of Pharmacy at Gulf Medical University, the UAE’s largest private academic health system, recently organized its annual celebration of World Pharmacists Day in collaboration with Thumbay Pharmacy and with the support of the Modern Pharmaceutical Company (MPC) group. This year's celebration aligned with the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) theme, ‘Pharmacists: Meeting Global Health Needs,’ highlighting the crucial role pharmacists play in addressing health challenges both locally and globally. The event not only prioritized the importance of pharmaceutical professionals in improving healthcare access and outcomes but also emphasized the need for ongoing education and advocacy in the field.

The event, which gathered participation from over 500 students, alumni and leaders of the industry, began with welcoming remarks from Professor Muhammad Al Shorbagy, Dean of the College of Pharmacy. In his speech, Professor Al Shorbagy highlighted the many contributions of the pharmacy profession and encouraged future pharmacists to take pride in their expanding roles. He urged them to work hard to broaden the horizons of their positions at the heart of the health profession.

Speaking about the importance of hosting the gathering, Professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor, Gulf Medical University, said, “Today, we celebrate not just the achievements of pharmacists but the power of collaboration in health professions learning at the Gulf Medical University. By learning together and working together, we empower our students to become leaders who will drive meaningful change in global health and enhance the well-being of communities everywhere.”

Following the Dean’s address, messages were shared from leaders in the pharmacy world, Paul Sinclair, President of the International Pharmaceutical Federation; Lars-Åke Söderlund, FIP Vice President; and Professor Craig D. Cox, Professor of Pharmacy Practice and Division Head of Adult Medicine and Vice Chair, of Experiential Programs at Texas Tech. They emphasized the global impact of pharmacists and encouraged students to embrace their roles as healthcare leaders.

The keynote session featured Dr. Osama Tabbara, Founding President of the IVPN-Network, titled ‘Are You an Exceptional and Impressive Student/Pharmacist?’ Dr. Tabbara guided the audience through an interactive session that outlined the twelve key habits of impressive individuals.

Dr. Anas Hamad, Director of the Pharmacy Department at the National Center for Cancer Care & Research and Vice President of the ISPOR Qatar Chapter, followed with a talk offering real-life examples of pharmacy professionals assuming executive healthcare roles in the region and beyond. He also provided an actionable advice for students aiming to achieve similar success.

Subsequently, Dr. Saeed Nabil, a clinical pharmacist and representative member of the International Relations Committee of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA), delivered an talk titled ‘Empowering Future Pharmacists: Leading the Way in Global Health Innovation.’ In his presentation, he underlined the how future pharmacists can harness their unique skills to drive advancements in healthcare, effectively address emerging health challenges, and significantly improve patient outcomes worldwide.

The event concluded with a session by Dr. Samir Mahmoud, Director of Patient & Customer Management at Modern Pharmaceutical Company (MPC), along with Dr. Albraa and Dr. Hamza, product managers from Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, offered valuable insights from a recruitment perspective. Their session provided students with essential tips for standing out in the competitive job market.