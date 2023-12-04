In honour of the 52nd National Day of the United Arab Emirates, Gulf International Bank (GIB), held a celebration for its Abu Dhabi and Dubai based employees. They were joined by Mr. Jamal Al-Kishi, CEO of GIB B.S.C., and other senior leaders from across the Bank.

Addressing the gathering, GIB Group Head of Wholesale Banking and UAE Country Head, Khaled Abbas, extended his congratulations to the people of the United Arab Emirates. He also expressed his appreciation for the wise leadership of the nation, thanking His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court.

-Ends-

For more information, kindly contact:

FinMark Communications

Email: info@finmarkcoms.com