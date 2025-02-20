Abu Dhabi witnessed a grand celebration of franchise excellence as the Gulf Franchise Awards 2025 were announced alongside the Gulf Franchise Expo. The prestigious awards honored top-performing brands and industry leaders who have made significant strides in the franchising landscape across the Middle East. Recognized for their contributions to health and beauty, Elegant Hoo Poe won the award for “Leading Provider of Advanced Health & Beauty Solutions”, while B Chain Consultants was named the “Best Franchise Investment Advisory Firm”. In the food and beverage sector, Halla Shawarma of Galadari Foods & Beverages clinched the “Fastest Growing Restaurant Chain of the Year”, and Barns Café – Saudi Arabia secured two major accolades: “Fastest Growing Coffee Chain for Rapid Expansion and Market Dominance” and “Outstanding Franchise Management and Support Systems”.

The event also highlighted the emergence of new and promising franchise concepts. Eclipse Well-Being Hub and School received recognition as the “Promising Wellness Franchise of the Year”, and True Gamers was named the “Best E-Sports Franchise of the Year”. Legal and business support services were also celebrated, with Bird & Bird winning “International Franchise Law Firm of the Year”, and the London Chamber of Commerce & Industry, UK, being honored for “Supporting International Business with UK Market Entry”. Investment and financial solutions played a crucial role in franchise expansion, as CYNYRGY Capital was awarded “Leading Provider of Franchise Growth Capital Solutions”, while the Aseer Development Authority was recognized as the “Best Franchise Retail Destination of the Year”.

Several regional consulting firms were acknowledged for their contributions to market expansion. Emityz Franchise Consulting, UAE, won “Top Franchise Consulting Firm of the Year”, while Chain Oman received the award for “Best Oman Franchise Market Entry Firm”. Notable brand winners included Salmontini Le Bistro, which earned the title of “Best Bistro Brand in the UAE”, and Sary Hamway, CEO & Founder of The Franchise Trainer, who was recognized as the “Top Franchise Coach of the Year”.

Top Franchise.com won “Best Digital Franchise Platform of the Year”, whereas Waqqif Group was named “Promising QSR Group of the Year” for its rapid expansion and innovative approach in the quick-service restaurant segment. Le Trone Noir of Cyprus won the “Innovator in Kids' Apparel Retailing” Award.

The awards also highlighted excellence across diverse industries, with The One Spa for Gents winning “Promising Gents Spa Franchise of the Year”, and Sada Al Reem for Entrepreneurship taking home the title of “Best Entrepreneurship Firm of the Year”. F&B Pillars was recognized for its expertise in market entry as the “Best Egyptian Franchise Market Entry Firm”, while Soccer Buddies earned the “Kids Sports Franchise Excellence Award”. The luxury and lifestyle sector was also celebrated, with Pearce Bespoke winning “Premier Bespoke Tailoring Brand of the Year”, and Arab Franchise Magazine receiving the accolade for “Pioneering Arab Franchise Media Excellence”. With the success of the Gulf Franchise Expo 2025, these awards serve as a testament to the growing impact and dynamic expansion of franchising in the region.