Abdullah Al-Mulaifi: We aim to support small to medium businesses and enhance their contributions to the national economy.

In the midst of a bustling crowd and considerable public interest, Gulf Bank wrapped up its GB Market event, highlighting the involvement of approximately 11 businesses and initiatives exclusively owned by young Kuwaitis. These enterprises represented diverse sectors, including perfumes, jewelry, restaurants, and cafes. Participants were selected through competitions and voting by followers on Gulf Bank's social media platform, reflecting their preferences for specific stores and products.

Mr. Abdullah Al-Mulaifi, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, expressed satisfaction with the significant public participation throughout the event. This event effectively accomplished its primary goal of supporting young individuals and entrepreneurs, particularly those managing small to medium-sized businesses.

He further stated, "At Gulf Bank, we are committed to maintaining our distinctive role in supporting young entrepreneurs and owners of small to medium-sized businesses." He noted that GB Market provides an outstanding opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to directly showcase their products, thus fostering the growth of these enterprises and enhancing their contributions to the national economy.

Al-Mulaifi emphasized Gulf Bank's keenness to actively engage in events that cultivate the potential of youth, stressing that promoting sustainability in society and supporting youth initiatives are fundamental pillars of the bank's 2025 strategy.

He also noted that the event offered the public a chance to explore products from their favorite stores, while having an enjoyable family day, filled with various entertainment options and prize giveaways.

