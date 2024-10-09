As part of its ongoing commitment to promoting sustainability and environmental awareness, Gulf Bank participated in the Green Skills Summit, organized by Meras Consulting Kuwait in collaboration with Fifty Shades Greener.

The conference, held under the patronage of Kuwait’s Environment Public Authority and the European Union Delegation to Kuwait, brought together a diverse group of ambassadors and diplomats from various Arab and foreign countries.

At the summit, Gulf Bank’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs. Najla Aleisa, delivered a keynote address highlighting the significance of sustainability initiatives within the community.

“At Gulf Bank, we are committed to doing our part in protecting the environment and ensuring a brighter future for Kuwait and the generations to come. We believe today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders, and they will be responsible for shaping that future. This is why empowering them with essential green skills is a top priority for us,” said Aleisa.

In her speech, Aleisa highlighted several key initiatives and achievements Gulf Bank has implemented to promote environmental sustainability, including:

Sustainable Development Projects: Gulf Bank has played a prominent role in financing key sustainable development projects, including the Shqaya Renewable Energy Park and the Clean Fuel Project.

Gulf Bank has played a prominent role in financing key sustainable development projects, including the Shqaya Renewable Energy Park and the Clean Fuel Project. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Strategy: The Bank recently unveiled its ambitious ESG strategy for 2024 to 2030, outlining a comprehensive roadmap for the next six years.

The Bank recently unveiled its ambitious ESG strategy for 2024 to 2030, outlining a comprehensive roadmap for the next six years. High-Level Sustainability Committee: The Bank has formed a dedicated sustainability committee, chaired by a Board member, to oversee and direct its sustainability initiatives.

The Bank has formed a dedicated sustainability committee, chaired by a Board member, to oversee and direct its sustainability initiatives. Community Initiatives: In partnership with various cooperative societies and the Environment Public Authority in Kuwait, Gulf Bank launched an initiative to encourage the use of reusable bags, distributing over 100,000 bags to the community. Furthermore, the Bank repurposes its street advertising materials into reusable bags once their display period ends.

In partnership with various cooperative societies and the Environment Public Authority in Kuwait, Gulf Bank launched an initiative to encourage the use of reusable bags, distributing over 100,000 bags to the community. Furthermore, the Bank repurposes its street advertising materials into reusable bags once their display period ends. E-Waste Recycling: Over the past two years, Gulf Bank has successfully recycled over 22.3 tons of electronic waste in partnership with a specialized company.

Over the past two years, Gulf Bank has successfully recycled over 22.3 tons of electronic waste in partnership with a specialized company. Internal Sustainability Efforts: The Bank has introduced a range of initiatives designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lower paper consumption, and minimize waste while promoting renewable energy. In addition, Gulf Bank is committed to enhancing its branch network to be more environmentally friendly, exemplified by the recent opening of branches such as the one in Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City.

The Bank has introduced a range of initiatives designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, lower paper consumption, and minimize waste while promoting renewable energy. In addition, Gulf Bank is committed to enhancing its branch network to be more environmentally friendly, exemplified by the recent opening of branches such as the one in Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City. Green Skills Training: Gulf Bank is dedicated to enhancing environmental awareness among its employees through specialized training on green skills. The Bank has also introduced sustainable banking products and services designed to meet customer needs while upholding environmental integrity.

Aleisa concluded her speech by reaffirming Gulf Bank’s commitment to supporting Kuwait’s sustainable future: “At Gulf Bank, we are fully dedicated to doing everything in our power to realize Kuwait’s vision for sustainability. Our commitment goes beyond our internal initiatives; we actively collaborate with the broader community. Together, through our collective efforts, we can achieve our environmental goals and create a greener, more prosperous Kuwait.”