This first-of-its-kind nationwide skilling initiative in Kuwait was created by Mercedes Vazquez as an award-winning business & technology executive, known for her public actions in community development, economic development and female participation as a baseline for active economic participation, who has been recognized in the United Arab Emirates and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, organized by ESK Holding backed by the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, U.S. Department of State in alignment with Kuwait’s National Center for Cybersecurity, with the sponsorship of the largest entities in Kuwait’s National Development: National Bank of Kuwait, Zain & Knet.

The “50 Women in Cybersecurity in Kuwait” pioneering initiative marked its closing ceremony with a hackathon that took place at the American University of Kuwait with the posture of enabling cyber resilience, innovation and holistic thinking to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges in cybersecurity, where the 50 selected participants out of over 200 applicants co-innovated and delivered impact together, based on the cybersecurity challenges provided by National Bank of Kuwait, Zain & ESK Holding.

On October 28, 2023 the grand closing ceremony took place with an innovative cyber resilience competition, a participant’s pitch to hackathon judges, an awards ceremony and a certificate delivery ceremony in the presence of the U.S. Embassy officials, Kuwait’s National Center for Cybersecurity and prominent figures of the Kuwaiti society in the fields of innovation and technology.

The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait commends the dedication and initiative of the initiative’s creator, the participants, presenters and staff of the 50 Women in Cybersecurity program. Your contributions will not only strengthen Kuwait’s cybersecurity, but also help pave the way for increased leadership by women in Government Ministries and Private sector entities.

Mercedes Vazquez, creator of the 50 Women in Cybersecurity in Kuwait mentioned during the grand closing ceremony: “We aim to remove the stigma linked to cybersecurity careers, bridging and accelerating the closure of the gender gap for a secure, thriving, digitized and prosperous future for all. I am a firm believer of the transformational role of education to generate generational prosperity. It was inspiring to see the talent and innovation of the 50 selected participants who worked relentlessly to enable cyber resilience after being provided world-class education by cybersecurity experts who came to Kuwait from the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this pioneering initiative. In an increasingly interconnected world to address the role of women in a field that is ever-growing and to boost the economic inclusion as a baseline for active economic participation, addressing the role of women to bridge a digital divide for a resilient and thriving digitized knowledge-based economy. According to public statistics released in 2023, women held 25% of roles in cybersecurity globally and only 1% of them were in cybersecurity leadership roles.”

“It’s inspiring to observe the prominence of women in this field highlighted over the past day.”, Mr. Mohammed Al Kharafi, COO – Head of Group Operations and Information Technology at National Bank of Kuwait said, “As industries evolve and new threats are introduced, it is imperative that we harness the collective intelligence and diversity of talents. The women here have set an impressive standard, and their achievements serve as an aspiration for professionals everywhere.”

“It is crucial to empower women in cybersecurity as inclusivity breeds strength and resilience. By encouraging diversity and bringing women into the fold, we tap into a vast pool of talent and perspectives, allowing us to better tackle the dynamic and complex challenges we face in the digital world. To build a truly inclusive environment, we must address the barriers that women often encounter when pursuing a career in cybersecurity. We must actively promote positive role models, showcase the achievements of women in cybersecurity, and highlight the exciting career opportunities available. Equal opportunities must be at the forefront of our efforts. Companies and organizations should encourage equitable hiring practices, ensuring that the selection process is based solely on skills, knowledge, and potential. By eliminating biases and promoting inclusivity, we empower women to pursue and thrive in cybersecurity careers. In conclusion, empowering women in cybersecurity is not merely a social or ethical duty, but a strategic imperative. By fostering inclusivity, breaking down barriers, and providing equal opportunities, we unlock the full potential of talented individuals, ultimately strengthening our security posture in an increasingly digital world. Together, let us create a future where women are equally represented, and empowered in the field of cybersecurity.” Esam Alkheshnam, CEO at Knet

“I am grateful to be chosen to be part of the 50 Women in Cybersecurity initiative, I learnt critical thinking, tremendous innovation about cybersecurity and cyber networks that will help me in the advancement of my career and in my personal life as well. Based on scenarios we had to quickly overcome tremendous cybersecurity challenges together. A special thanks to Mercedes Vazquez, the U.S. Embassy and all the sponsoring companies, because of them I am now ready to be part of a cyber resilient thriving future” Hajer Almuhanna, reporter at the Ministry of Information of the State of Kuwait

“Participating in “50 women in cybersecurity in Kuwait” initiative created by Mercedes Vazquez GM of ESK Holding has not only aligned with my values but has also enriched my knowledge in numerous ways. By fostering a more inclusive and diverse cybersecurity workforce including women in technology which is the future, contributing to resilience in the face of emerging digital threats. I am honored to have been selected as one of the 50 participants under the sponsorship of the U.S. Embassy, promoting diversity and inclusion. Skills and knowledge gained from this initiative are incomparable to any other past courses and initiatives. I hope that my participation journey inspires other ladies to be involved in cybersecurity and to do the same. Together, we can create a stronger, more secure digital future with new initiatives created by powerful supportive women leaders like Mercedes Vazquez” Fatimah Nabil, Senior Auditor at State Audit Bureau

In a wider context, the “50 Women in Cybersecurity in Kuwait” nation-wide skilling initiative is also addressing Kuwait’s Vision 2035 through the pillars of human capital, tech-enabled GDP growth & world-class education.

-Ends-

For inquiries please contact: press@esk-holding.com