The 14th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum (TAF) will be held on November 8, 2023, in Istanbul, as stated by the organising committee of the Forum. TAF 2023 is expected to host a significant delegation of high-level participants from more than 25 countries, including ministers, senior government officials, as well as business leaders from Turkey and the Arab countries.

TAF 2023 will be organised by the Al-Iktissad Wal-Aamal Group, in cooperation with the Turkish government represented by the Ministry of the Treasury and Finance, Foreign Ministry, Office of Investment of the Presidency of Turkey, and Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey. The event will also witness the participation of the League of the Arab States and the Union of Arab Chambers.

The Forum will focus on the enhanced prospects for the overall economic partnership between Turkey and key Arab countries, which began to emerge in trade, capital, and tourism, following the most recent visit of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyeb Erdogan to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. TAF 2023 will examine the potential for partnerships in emerging industries like renewable energy, food security and agribusiness, logistics, and digital technology, as well as the effects of improved relations, reforms, and economic transformation in Turkey and the Arab nations.

Since its inception in 2006, TAF has been successful in mobilising government and business leaders from Turkey and the Arab countries, including prime ministers, ministers, and several senior executives from leading companies and financial institutions. TAF 2023 is positioned to carry this vision forward and open new opportunities for Turkey and the Arab world.

