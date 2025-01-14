‘Jordan’, ‘Iraq’ and ‘Sri Lanka and Bangladesh’ are the three new pavilions introduced this season, welcoming guests to explore their hidden gems

Authentic items, handcrafted finds, heritage treasures along with modern trends are featured, promising wonderful opportunities for discovery

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, debuted the new year with a key highlight of its exceptional seasonal shopping experiences, inviting all guests to dive into wonderful opportunities for shopping and embark on a unique bargaining journey, where the world’s finest products await discovery.

With 30 cultural pavilions representing over 90 cultures, guests are welcomed to explore a remarkable variety of products and goods. These include both authentic and trendy items, such as handcrafted artifacts, souvenirs, household supplies, fashion and clothing, cosmetics and beauty essentials, as well as diversified types of food products from across the globe, all in one vibrant, immersive destination.

Serving as a shopping haven for all tastes with its rich selection of products, Global Village offers a lively and authentic souq atmosphere. Every interaction becomes an opportunity to learn about the cultural significance of the goods through mutual engagement with vendors, leaving guests with not just a product, but a memory, a story, and a piece of the world. This aligns with the destination’s commitment to stand out as a vibrant celebration of cultures, offering a ‘world of wonders’ that attracts both local and international crowds.

Each pavilion serves as a gateway into a world of treasures, presenting heritage masterpieces alongside contemporary and uniquely modern items.

Global Village is more than just a shopping destination; it’s an immersive journey that sparks inspiration, drives exploration and creates unforgettable memories. With a rich array of world-class cultural, dining and entertainment experiences, it presents a valuable opportunity to discover the world like never before.

** Following is an overview of shopping experiences across 30 Cultural Pavilions.

Season 29 shopping guide: Highlights at ‘A More Wonderful World’

A glance into the new pavilions of ‘Iraq’, ‘Jordan’ and ‘Sri Lanka and Bangladesh’

The three new cultural pavilions at Global Village offer a wealth of offerings to explore. The ‘Iraq’ Pavilion showcases traditional food products, exquisite souvenirs, paintings and artfully designed antiques that reflect its rich heritage. At the ‘Jordan’ Pavilion, guests can discover vibrant embroidered textiles, Dead Sea beauty products, and cultural artifacts steeped in Levantine traditions. The ‘Sri Lanka and Bangladesh’ Pavilion provides aromatic teas, colourful fabrics, and beautifully crafted artisanal jewels, allowing a glimpse into the culture of South Asia.

Grand authenticity presented across the Arabian Gulf

The Arabian Gulf’s rich heritage and artistry are incredibly represented at Global Village, where the Pavilions of the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait offer a captivating glimpse into their traditional craftsmanship. From ornate jewellery, abayas, kandoras and premium dates to woven rugs, exotic spices, coffee, and nuts, these pavilions showcase the remarkable cultural identity of the Gulf region. Guests are also treated to the melodic tunes of folk dances and music, enhancing the immersive experience and bringing the Arabian Gulf’s vibrant traditions to life.

The Yemen Pavilion reflects a taste of tradition as well with its renowned honey, fragrances, handcrafted daggers and silver souvenirs.

Celebrating Levant’s roots of rich culture and heritage

Guests are invited to discover the heart of the Levant, where every item tells a tale of rich heritage. Besides the newly launched Jordan Pavilion, Palestine, Syria and Lebanon cultural pavilions feature finely embroidered textiles, handmade pottery as well as delicious local food products of traditional desserts, dried fruits, fresh olives, thyme, cheese and dairy.

Unveiling the elegance and flavours of Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan

From West Asia, the long-standing Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan Pavilions feature authentic products deeply rooted in the heritage of these countries. The Iran Pavilion highlights oriental saffron products, Persian rugs, artistic paintings and customised musical instruments, inspired by ancient civilisations. The Turkey Pavilion complements this with its signature Turkish baklava, flavourful tea, pistachios and an assortment of household goods. Afghanistan adds its own charm with beautifully crafted leather goods and luxurious wool items. Together, these pavilions celebrate the essence of West Asia, offering a harmonious blend of their cultures.

A tapestry of wonders and warm vibes from South Asia

Alongside the newly introduced ‘Sri Lanka and Bangladesh’ Pavilion, South Asia’s vibrant heritage comes to life at the India and Pakistan Pavilions. They take the pride of showcasing a dazzling collection of textiles, intricate handwoven carpets, astounding jewellery, and aromatic spices that echo the vibrant scents and rich history of the Silk Road.

East Asia: A perfect harmony of timeless traditions and modern innovation

Global Village brings the spirit of East Asia to life with the Japan, China, Thailand, and Korea Pavilions, transporting guests into a seamless blend of tradition and innovation. From refined porcelain teacups and intricately designed kimonos to matcha tea and manga collectibles, the ancient heritage of the region shines through. Simultaneously, the pavilions celebrate modernity with cutting-edge gaming gadgets, iconic cartoon characters, high-tech innovations, and premium cosmetics. This experience beautifully showcases the two faces of Asia – Its timeless traditions and its sustainable future.

A Tour through Africa and its colorful heritage

The lively essence of the Africa Continent is marked at Global Village through the Africa, Morocco and Egypt Pavilions. They unveil handwoven baskets, carved masks and organic shea butter, alongside the Moroccan traditional tea and luxurious Egyptian cotton clothing, renowned globally for its superior quality. Uplifting the shopping experience, the pavilions also feature stunning home decor items that capture the diversity and richness of Africa.

Exploring Russia, Europe, and the Americas

The Russia and Europe Pavilions present a blend of sophistication, featuring finely crafted guitars, the iconic Matryoshka dolls, mother-of-pearl jewellery boxes and stunning ornaments that showcase both the European and Russian artistry at its finest. In the Americas Pavilion, guests can unlock the rich cultures of North and South America with its exceptional souvenirs, food products and clothing. They can discover the northern American handmade leather goods and cowboy hats as well as the South America Mexican charro cups.

Fostering Emirati entrepreneurship by showcasing products in community-related pavilions

Guests are invited to explore the ‘Khalifa Foundation’ Pavilion alongside the "971 From the Community" Pavilion. These pavilions offer bukhoor (incense), perfumes and customised clothing, crafted by local entrepreneurs. They also feature home accessories, Emirati food products and more. Both pavilions provide a platform for emerging local entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services at Global Village – a vibrant destination embracing Emirati talent, through fostering strategic and impactful partnerships with key governmental entities.

