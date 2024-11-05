Dubai, UAE: The 2024 Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC), a landmark event to shape the future of the content creator economy, makes its debut in Dubai, bringing together top leaders in media and crypto for the first time. The exclusive two-day summit, taking place on November 9-10 at W Palm Dubai, will redefine digital content creation in the age of blockchain, uniting industry experts in media, marketing and crypto.

With the global content creator economy valued at over $155 billion and projected to surpass $525 billion by 2030, Dubai has emerged as a thriving hub for the creator economy. Home to over 25,000 content creators, the city offers a vibrant backdrop for CCCC 2024 to address blockchain’s potential for content monetization, strategies for authentic audience engagement and the future of digital influence.

The summit boasts a spectacular lineup of speakers including Randi Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO of Zuckerberg Media and HUG; Zach King, Filmmaker & Content Creator; Nick Tran, former Head of Global Marketing at TikTok; Katie Penn, former Global Head of Marketing at X; and Shadi Nayyer, former Global Head of Creator Programs at TikTok, highlighting the event's significance for digital innovators and content creators worldwide.

“The 2024 Crypto Content Creator Campus brings together the brightest minds in media, crypto and marketing right here in Dubai,” said Phoebe Peng, Spokesperson of CCCC. “This event is curated for those who want to stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape, from blockchain-based content monetization to shifts in consumer engagement and brand loyalty.”

The summit will also host the CCCC Hacker House, where creators will compete for a $90,000 cash prize pool. Winning teams and individuals will have access to valuable networking and development opportunities aimed at content creation to advance crypto adoption.

Across the two-day event, CCCC 2024 will feature keynote addresses, expert panels and interactive workshops. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive sessions with speakers like Humphrey Yang, a financial content creator; Mario Nawfal, a leading crypto podcast host; and Richard Rabbat, ex-VP of Product at X. From harnessing blockchain, transforming content revenue streams and AI-driven brand development to building transparent and consumer-centric brand ecosystems, the summit aims to drive innovation in the digital and crypto space.

For more information on CCCC 2024, visit the official website at www.cccc.buzz and follow for more updates on Instagram and X.

About Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC)

We are a team of industry experts and visionaries committed to shaping the future of content creation within the Web3 and crypto sphere. Driven by a shared passion for creating a high-value community, we've curated a campus that promises an experience unlike any other.

For more details about CCCC, please visit: https://www.cccc.buzz/

For inquiries, please contact: hello@cccc.buzz